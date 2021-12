FMU student-athletes honored for classroom work

FLORENCE, S.C. – A total of 128 student-athletes at Francis Marion University, who earned 3.0 or higher grade point average during the 2021 fall semester, have been named to the university’s Swamp Fox Honor Roll.

Each academic year, approximately 245 students compete in intercollegiate athletics at Francis Marion. All 14 sports and cheerleading were represented on the honor roll.

Twenty-one student-athletes, representing nine different sports and cheerleading, posted perfect 4.0 GPAs for the semester: Leniel Gonzalez (baseball), Daniel Twitty (baseball), Farid SaintCyr Jr. (men’s basketball), Cullen Dore (men’s cross country/track & field), Gabrielle Cavarero (men’s soccer), Luis Villarreal (men’s soccer), and Saphire Campbell (cheerleading).

Also, Rachael Hennenkamp (women’s soccer), Le’Landra Jarvis (women’s soccer), Dayle McEwen (women’s soccer), Breesa Nawahine (women’s soccer), Ellie Wray (women’s soccer), Sarah Harkins (softball), Ashtyn Patterson (softball), Katie Smith (softball), Grace Trautman (softball), Paige Wise (women’s tennis), Kaylee Gillespie (volleyball), Zoie Larkins (volleyball), Keely Mclain (volleyball), and Madeline Winning (volleyball).

This marks the 30th year FMU has honored its students-athletes by announcing the honor roll.