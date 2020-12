FMU student-athletes honored for classroom work

FLORENCE, S.C. – A total of 127 student-athletes at Francis Marion University, who earned 3.0 or higher grade point average during the 2020 fall semester, have been named to the university’s Swamp Fox Honor Roll.

Each academic year, approximately 245 students compete in intercollegiate athletics at Francis Marion. Nearly every sport (13 of 14 squads) was represented on the honor roll.

Fifteen student-athletes, representing eight different sports, posted perfect 4.0 GPAs for the semester: Evan Jackson (baseball), Aleksandr Jergensen (baseball), Austin Moody (baseball), Sarah Driggers (women’s cross country/track & field), Angela Kasitz (women’s cross country/track & field), John Burghardt (golf), Markus Skjelstad (golf), Oier Bernaola (men’s soccer), and Madeline Winning (volleyball).

Also, Anna Capra (women’s soccer), Rachael Hennenkamp (women’s soccer), Brooke Kennedy (women’s soccer), Meagan Stassi (women’s soccer), Kailey Varney (women’s soccer), and Ashtyn Patterson (softball).

This marks the 29th year FMU has honored its students-athletes by announcing the honor roll.

The following is a list of those student-athletes honored, by sport, with their hometowns: