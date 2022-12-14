FMU tabs Rueb to head new Acro & Tumbling program

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University director of athletics Murray Hartzler has announced that Brittany Rueb of Phoenix has been chosen as coach of the new acrobatics and tumbling program that will begin competition in the fall of 2023.

Rueb will begin the work of building the program immediately.

“I am extremely excited about the chance to start a collegiate program from the ground up, and very grateful to Dr. (Fred) Carter and Mr. Hartzler for this opportunity,” Rueb said. “Having been part of a first-year program when I competed, I feel that I possess the attributes to start and push forward our new program. In addition, it is an opportunity to introduce a new intercollegiate sport to FMU and the community. I am very impressed with the Francis Marion campus and athletic program, and know that we have a lot to offer and sell here in Florence.”

Rueb comes to Francis Marion from Arizona Christian University, where she served as an admission assistant and supervisor for two years. A 2022 graduate of Arizona Christian, she was a four-year starter on the school’s acro and tumbling intercollegiate team. As a junior, she was named “Vet of the Year.”

Prior to her collegiate experience, she competed with the International Gymnastics Centre in Sacramento, Calif., and with Platinum Gymnastics in Michigan.

She later served as head coach for acro and assistant coach for artistic and cheer at Starz Gymnastics in Ukiah, California, from 2015 to 2020.

“We are very pleased to have Brittany join our staff and excited to see what the next year brings as we roll out the mats for this new sport,” Hartzler said. “In adding her to our athletic program, we feel we have found someone who knows what it takes to start a program and make it competitive and successful. She has been through that. We also feel that we have someone that will represent our university in an engaging manner to the community, conference, and region.”

The acrobatics and tumbling program will become the 15th intercollegiate sport for FMU when it begins competition in 2023.