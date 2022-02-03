FMU tennis opens season Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The season-opening Raines Company/City of Florence Invitational Tennis Tournament has been pushed back a day due to forecasted precipitation on Friday.
Both the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams will now begin their seasons on Saturday morning at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
Both Francis Marion squads will play two matches on Saturday with the eight-team tournament concluding on Sunday morning.
The seven other schools participating in the event are Barton College, Bluefield State College, Coker University, Lander University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, the University of Mount Olive, and Newberry College.
The FMU men will play eighth-ranked Lander University on Saturday at 10 a.m., while the Patriot women will take on Newberry on Saturday at noon. The second round of men’s matches will start at 3 p.m. followed by additional women’s matches at 5 p.m.
The men’s tournament title match as well as third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place matches are set for Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s final-round matches at 11 a.m.
First-year FMU head coach Jay Evans welcomes back four lettermen on the men’s side, while bringing in four freshmen. The Patriot women return three letterwinners and have added four freshmen and a junior college transfer.
“The men’s team has the talent to play with anyone, but we are so young,” Evans said. “The roster includes only freshmen and sophomores. They are all hungry to start the year and have shown good energy at practice. Opening against the No.8 team in the country will give us a quick indication of where we stand.”
Sophomore Liam Day, who played for FMU in 2020 but not last year, will likely start at No.1 singles, and has an ability to be one of the top players in Conference Carolinas according to Evans. The remainder of the roster includes sophomores David Bodson, Adam Ernberg, and Leonel Gonzalez and freshmen Martin Barbera, Harri Lloyd-Evans, Luis López Sarasa, and Austin Vienna.
“Harri will make an immediate impact, but he just needs game action after having not played much over the past two years because of covid. Martin can do anything with the ball and his tricky variety of play will provide for versatility in our line-up, while Leonel has as big game as anyone does. Adam is a competitor and will compete well anywhere we place him in the line-up.”
Evans pointed at Day and Gonzalez as the top doubles team, although he said that the line-up for doubles play will rotate through out the year. As of now, the other two duos are Barbera/Lloyd-Evans and Sarasa/Ernberg.
On the women’s side, Evans said that despite suffering through pre-season injuries and covid protocols, the team has made a lot of progress, especially in the past week. “We finally have a full squad ready to compete on the court. With a young roster that includes four freshmen (Whitney Crawford, Sophia Hansen, Kim Venghaus, Paige Wise) and two sophomores (Camryn Cassetori and Julie Martincova), we will lean heavily on juniors Gabriel Karatantcheva and Hermon Mikael.
“Gabriel and Hermon both know how to win. Paige’s game has a lot of upside. She is a hard worker, will make a major impact on our season, and could turn into a really special player. Camryn is also a hard worker and her slightly unorthodox game will pose problems for opponents. Julie comes to us from Eastern Florida State College so she has one-year of collegiate experience and will be competitive for us in spots 4-to-6.”
Evans identified Hansen and Mikael as the No.1 doubles team for this weekend, although Wise and Mikael will likely fill that spot later in the year.
“Although inexperienced, the team members all understand our goal of creating dominance in the conference. The talent is there, and I think you will see an improved team over last year.”
Looking at his first season on the Patriot sidelines, Evans explained, “This is the perfection situation to walk into. There is a clean slate where I can instill a new mind-set. I feel we can be competitive in our new conference (Conference Carolinas). Even since I arrived in Florence, I feel as though I have grown as a coach and am ready to lead these two programs into a level of success at the conference, regional, and national levels. I consider myself a good recruiter and am looking for things to only get better as we move forward.
“I am equally excited to start a full season of tennis, FMU’s and my first since 2019. We all have a hunger to compete, and are ready to see where our off-season hard work will pay off on the court against outside competition.”
The men’s 2022 schedule lists 20 matches, including 10 home playing dates (excluding the opening tournament), while the women will face a 19-match slate that includes nine home contests. This will be the Patriots’ first season as a member of Conference Carolinas. The conference tournament is slated for April 29-May 1 at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter.