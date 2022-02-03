FMU tennis opens season Saturday

“The men’s team has the talent to play with anyone, but we are so young,” Evans said. “The roster includes only freshmen and sophomores. They are all hungry to start the year and have shown good energy at practice. Opening against the No.8 team in the country will give us a quick indication of where we stand.”

Sophomore Liam Day, who played for FMU in 2020 but not last year, will likely start at No.1 singles, and has an ability to be one of the top players in Conference Carolinas according to Evans. The remainder of the roster includes sophomores David Bodson, Adam Ernberg, and Leonel Gonzalez and freshmen Martin Barbera, Harri Lloyd-Evans, Luis López Sarasa, and Austin Vienna.

“Harri will make an immediate impact, but he just needs game action after having not played much over the past two years because of covid. Martin can do anything with the ball and his tricky variety of play will provide for versatility in our line-up, while Leonel has as big game as anyone does. Adam is a competitor and will compete well anywhere we place him in the line-up.”

Evans pointed at Day and Gonzalez as the top doubles team, although he said that the line-up for doubles play will rotate through out the year. As of now, the other two duos are Barbera/Lloyd-Evans and Sarasa/Ernberg.