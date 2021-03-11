FMU tennis set to host PBC matches

Both Patriot squads will host nationally ranked University of North Georgia on Friday at 1 p.m. and then Young Harris College on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All matches will be played on the Kassab Courts, located behind the Smith University Center on the FMU campus.

The Patriot Men are 2-6 overall and 0-1 in conference play, while the women are 2-5 and 0-1. The 23rd-ranked North Georgia men’s team is 4-1, while the Young Harris men are 3-4. Both will be playing their first conference match of the year. The 15th-ranked UNG women’s team is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in PBC play, while Young Harris is 1-5 and 0-0.