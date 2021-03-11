 Skip to main content
FMU tennis set to host PBC matches
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU tennis set to host PBC matches

FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams will host a pair of Peach Belt Conference matches over the next two days.

Both Patriot squads will host nationally ranked University of North Georgia on Friday at 1 p.m. and then Young Harris College on Saturday at 11 a.m.

All matches will be played on the Kassab Courts, located behind the Smith University Center on the FMU campus.

The Patriot Men are 2-6 overall and 0-1 in conference play, while the women are 2-5 and 0-1. The 23rd-ranked North Georgia men’s team is 4-1, while the Young Harris men are 3-4. Both will be playing their first conference match of the year. The 15th-ranked UNG women’s team is 4-0 overall and 1-0 in PBC play, while Young Harris is 1-5 and 0-0.

