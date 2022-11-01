FMU volleyball breezes by Hawks in regular-season finale

MURFREESBORO, N.C. – A trio of frontline players combined for 42 kills and a .535 hitting percentage to power Francis Marion University to a quick 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Chowan University on Tuesday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

Francis Marion concludes its regular season 15-11 overall and 10-7 in conference play, good for a third-place finish in the East Division. The Patriots will host a Conference Carolinas Tournament match on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Chowan/Barton College winner.

Middleblocker Caroline Lucas registered a career-high 17 kills with only two errors on 29 total swings, while fellow middle Kalee Peter recorded 15 kills with two errors on 25 swings. Outside hitter Katie Kemp added 10 kills with no errors on 17 swings.

Led by that trio, the Patriots produced a .379 team hitting percentage, the highest single-match figure in 11 seasons.

Peter also chipped in five blocks and served two aces. FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 41 assists and posted four blocks, while libero Katie Floyd dug up a team-high 14 balls. Lexi Albright chipped in 13 digs, five service aces, and two kills.

Madison Hill and Anixa Rosa-Martinez led the Hawks (9-19, 6-11) with six kills apiece.

FMU trailed briefly at the outset of the opening set, but erased a 6-5 deficit with a 6-0 spurt. The Patriots trailed 5-3 early in set No.2, but scored 19 of the next 21 points to race to a 22-7 advantage.

Francis Marion never trailed in the third set. FMU broke a 6-6 deadlock with a 10-2 spurt.