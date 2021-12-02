FMU volleyball falls to Bears in NCAA tournament

The FMU advantage would later be 6-3. After LRU rallied to take the lead, Thigpen knotted the score at 9-9 with a kill. The score was later deadlocked at 12, 13, and 14 before the Bears took the lead. Thigpen brought Francis Marion to within 20-18 with a kill, but Lenoir-Rhyne ended the set with a 5-2 spurt.

A Davis kill to open set No.2 gave FMU a 1-0 edge, but LRU responded with the next five points. The margin would grow to 10-3 and then 19-10 before the Bears finished off the 25-13 victory.

An LRU error and a Davis kill staked Francis Marion to a 2-0 advantage to open the third set. A service ace by graduate student Naina Ivanova lifted the Patriots to a 6-3 lead. A kill by Walton kept the Patriot lead at 8-6, but the Bears ran off three straight points to go up 9-8. Davis answered with a kill to tie the score at 9-9, before Lenoir-Rhyne scored two straight points to take the lead for good.

The margin would grow to 17-12, but Francis Marion responded with a 4-1 run to get within 18-16. The Bears would then score the match’s final seven points.