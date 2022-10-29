FMU volleyball falls to Crusaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – Despite 10 kills from middle blocker Caroline Lucas and another double double by setter Kaylee Gillespie, Francis Marion University lost a 3-0 decision (25-23, 25-21, 25-18) to visiting North Greenville University on Friday in Conference Carolinas volleyball play.

Francis Marion (13-11, 8-7) will celebrate Senior Day on Saturday when the Patriots entertain Belmont Abbey College at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Prior to the first serve, FMU will recognize its one senior for 2022, outside hitter Gracie Davis.

Kaylee Peter and Lexi Albright followed Lucas with seven kills apiece. Lucas and Lily Walton led FMU with three blocks each.

Gillespie tallied 24 assists and 14 digs. The Pickens native pulled to within three assists of Melissa Hennessy’s total of 2,209 for fourth place on the FMU career list.

Patriot libero Zoie Larkins also dug up 14 balls, while serving two aces.

Abigail Durham paced NGU (19-9, 14-2) with 12 kills and six digs.

The tightly-fought opening set featured six ties and five lead changes. A kill by Kayla Clayworth gave the Patriots a 23-22 advantage, but the Crusaders ran off the next three points to take the set.

Francis Marion trailed by as many as six points in the second set, but rallied to within 22-21 after a kill by Walton. However, again NGU rattled off the final three points to take a 2-0 match lead.

FMU claimed a 10-7 lead midway through the third set before North Greenville rallied with a 9-2 spurt. The Patriots crept to as close as 16-14, but the Crusaders registered eight consecutrive points en route to the match-clinching victory.