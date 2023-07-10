FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced the addition of three transfers to the program for the upcoming 2023 season: 5-foot-10 middleblocker Mo Grigsby of Winterville, N.C., 5-foot-10 middleblocker Kaytlin Smart of Smithfield, Utah, and 5-foot-10 outside hitter Kara Walker of Fayetteville, N.C.

Grigsby is transferring from the University of Alaska Anchorage and will have two years to play for the Patriots. This past season, she played in six matches for a 27-3 Seawolf squad that won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship. She recorded nine kills, a .300 hitting percentage, and four blocks.

She played her freshman year at Lassen (Junior) College. She was named her squad’s most valuable player, garnered honorable mention All-Golden Valley Conference recognition, and led the state of California with 1.38 blocks per set.

“Mo comes to us with a wealth of college experience, including being part of a Top 25 program,” Baufield-Edwards stated. “Training at such a high level gives her knowledge that will help guide her to quick success in our program and Conference Carolinas. She is fast, agile and jumpy. Mo has set goals she wants to achieve while being here at Francis Marion, and I know she will accomplish them before the end of the season. We are excited she is a Patriot.”

Smart comes to FMU from Northeastern Junior College, where she played two seasons. This past fall, she appeared in 19 matches and averaged 1.7 kills and 1.0 blocks per set to go with a .304 hitting percentage. She was named to the Region IX All-Tournament Team.

She was an All-Region selection in 2021 after tallying 1.6 kills and 1.0 blocks in 32 matches. Both seasons saw the Plainswomen post 20-plus wins and advance to the NJCAA National Tournament.

“Kaytlin was the first commitment for our 2023 recruiting campaign, and we could not be more excited for her to be coming to Florence," Baufield-Edwards said. "She has a natural ability in the middle position. She is fast, dynamic and strong, and has a gift for blocking and sees the opposing block very well. Our fans will definitely enjoy watching her play.”

Walker joins the Patriot program after playing two seasons at Cape Fear Community College. This past season, she averaged 2.16 kills and 2.83 digs per set, while also recording 51 service aces and 39 total blocks. She helped the Sea Devils to an 18-9 record and an appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. She garnered first-team All-Region accolades.

As a freshman, she hit .264 with 2.65 kills and 2.59 digs per set. She also served 42 aces and registered 32 total blocks en route to earning East Region Player of the Year and first-team All-Region recognition.

“From the very beginning, we knew Kara would fit extremely well into our program," Baufield-Edwards said. "She is physical, competitive, passionate about her teammates, and obsessed with the game of volleyball. Having had a very successful junior college campaign, she will bring in experience, a high IQ, and a fire to the court that will hopefully lead us to another successful season.”

Earlier this spring Baufield-Edwards announced the signing of four high school products.

Francis Marion finished its 2022 season with a 16-12 record and placed third in the Conference Carolinas East Division standings during the regular season.