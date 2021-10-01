FMU volleyball now atop East Division after victory over Erskine

DUE WEST, S.C. – Graduate student Kayla Arthur’s 14 kills led four Francis Marion University players in double figures as the Patriots assumed first place in Conference Carolinas’ East Division with a 14-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Erskine College on in women’s volleyball action.

FMU wins its fifth straight match, improves to 9-8 overall, and is lone remaining unbeaten team in conference play at 5-0 after UNC Pembroke suffered its first defeat on Friday. The Patriots will play at Emmanuel College on Saturday at 2 p.m. The next home match for Francis Marion will be Oct. 8 against Converse University at 6 p.m.

Arthur tallied her kill total with a .370 hitting percentage, and the Holly Springs, N.C., is now nearing 900 kills and 400 digs for her career.

Junior Gracie Davis registered 13 kills and two blocks, while senior Lily Walton and junior Madeline Winning each added 10 kills. Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie posted her ninth double-double of the year with 41 assists and 12 digs, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins recorded 17 digs and two service aces.

Meredith Hollinger led Erskine (4-12, 1-3) with 16 kills, nine digs, and three blocks.