FLORENCE, S.C. −The Francis Marion University women’s volleyball team will open its 2023 season on Friday and Saturday at the Newberry College Tournament in Newberry.

On Friday, Francis Marion will face off against Auburn University Montgomery at noon and Lander University at 3:30 p.m. in Newberry’s Eleazer Arena. On the second day, the Patriots will battle the University of Arkansas Fort Smith at 3:30 p.m. and the host Wolves at 7 p.m.

Seventh-year FMU coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards returns six letterwinners, including three starters and the libero from last season’s 16-12 squad. Although she has a young team, Baufield-Edwards is looking for a repeat of the 2021 season, which resulted in an East Division title, Conference Tournament title, and an NCAA Division II National Tournament bid.

“This team is extremely competitive, and they love to be in the gym,” said Baufield-Edwards. “The team is doing a great job on making us coaches work to figure out what line up will work best to be competitive with conference teams and teams in our region. We will look for our team to be low error and to keep our opponents guessing on who we will rely on offensively.”

The returnees include senior setter Kaylee Gillespie; junior opposite side hitter De’Asia Hill; and sophomores Caroline Lucas, Katie Floyd, Katie Kemp, and Kayla Clayworth.

In 2022, Gillespie was named All-Conference for the second consecutive year and gained Academic All-Conference recognition. The Pickens, S.C., native ranked third in the conference in assists (9.75) and sixth in service aces (0.47 per set). She played every set of the 2022 season, averaged 2.42 digs per set, and recorded a team-high 50 aces, 41 total blocks, and 12 doubles-doubles (assists and digs). She stands fourth on the Patriot career list for assists with 2,361. Due to her impact on the court, she also received the university’s Joseph B. Durant Most Valuable Player Award for Women's Volleyball and the Mark Haselden Sportsmanship Award at the 2022-23 annual Athletic Gala.

“Kaylee is our lone senior. Her playing experiences will help guide the team through multiple situations. She will be aggressive at the net and will find her hot hitters at any given moment.”

Baufield-Edwards is also expecting a breakout season from Lucas and Kemp. Lucas, another native of Pickens, played in all 28 matches last year, posting 238 kills with a .233 hitting percentage, 18 service aces, and led the team with a total of 76 blocks. In Conference Carolinas rankings, the 6-0 middle blocker exited her freshman year 14th in hitting percentage, 15th in blocks per set, 18th in points per set, and 19th in kills per set.

“Caroline has and will be a force to reckon with at the net. Her power and speed gained respect last season and she continues to grow in the gym every day. She has improved immensely on reading the game and her defense has become her strong suit.”

Kemp, another projected key player for the Patriots, started 27 matches last season, recording 254 kills with a .200 hitting percentage, 16 service aces, 1.13 digs per set, and 24 total blocks. With a very productive freshman year behind her, Kemp has the playing experience to step into the 2023 season with confidence and become even more of an offensive threat on the court.

“Katie is one of offensive returners from last year. She has gained valued knowledge this spring and has added more to her game both offensively and defensively. We will look for her to move the ball around.”

Three transfers new to the program include junior middle blockers Mo Grigsby (University of Alaska Anchorage) and Kaytlin Smart (Northeastern Junior College) and outside hitter Kara Walker (Cape Fear Community College). These three are looking to boost Francis Marion’s previous 16-12 record in the hopes of gaining another Conference Carolinas title. Along with the transfers, Baufield-Edwards recruited five freshmen: 5-9 outside hitter Madilyn Gartner, 5-7 setter Ella Martinez, 5-10 outside hitter Ava LaVancha, 5-7 opposite side hitter Camryn Faggart, and 5-6 defensive specialist Ella Quiring.

Francis Marion will play a 30-match schedule this fall, including three in season tournaments and eight home contests. Because of on-going renovations to FMU’s Smith University Center, all home matches will be played in the downtown Pearl Moore Basketball Center, located at 500 Barnes Street.

Following the Newberry College Tournament, Francis Marion will compete in the Lion’s Den Invitational at Emmanuel University on Sept. 8-9 and then travel to Greenwood for the Lander University Tournament on Sept. 16.

The Patriots will open conference play against I-95 rival, UNC Pembroke, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Admission to all home matches will be free. FMU was picked to finish fifth in the Conference Carolinas preseason coaches’ poll.

The first round of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Nov. 11. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship will all be hosted at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Nov. 17-19.