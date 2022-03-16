FMU volleyball signs pair

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s volleyball coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards has announced the addition of 5-foot-8 setter Meghan Scharpenberg of Boiling Springs – a transfer from Spartanburg Methodist College – and the signing of 6-1 middle hitter Caroline Lucas of Easley to a national letter of intent.

Scharpenberg played two seasons at SMC. This past fall, she earned All-Region honors while averaging 7.12 assists and 2.38 digs per set and helping lead the Pioneers to a 29-10 record and an appearance in the NJCAA Southeast B District Championship Tournament. She committed only two ball handling errors and registered 59 service aces and 41 kills.

As a freshman, she averaged 3.32 assists and 1.74 digs per set with 23 services aces in a covid-delayed and shortened season.

“What is better than a gym rat….Having that gym rat in your gym,” Baufield-Edwards said. “Meghan absolutely loves volleyball and is surrounded by it as she comes from a volleyball family. You can see her passion for the game as she plays. She has had to learn the setting position quickly as she switched to setting only three seasons ago after years of playing defense (DS/L). Her ability to place her hitters in positions to score will make an immediate impact, and will raise the level of competitiveness that has already been set by her teammates. She projects a very calming presence and has a great amount of self-drive, which is infectious to those around her. There isn’t a challenge that Meghan takes on that she is afraid of.”

Lucas is a senior at Pickens High School and a two-time All-Region and All-State selection. She was chosen to play in the 2021 North-South Match after helping guide the Blue Flames to a 4A state championship as a senior.

This past fall, she averaged 2.2 kills per set with a .260 attack percentage. She also totaled 54 service aces and 29 blocks. She concluded her prep career with 401 kills.

“As a four-sport athlete (volleyball, swimming, basketball, and track), Caroline brings a type of athleticism to our middle position that we have yet to see," Baufield-Edwards said. "She comes from a winning background and only expects to win. That type of mentality will help to continue to push our program forward to our underlying goal – winning. Caroline is an impressive middle that has a very strong arm and when she puts herself in a great position to swing, it is always a kill. Over the course of her collegiate years here at Francis Marion, she will really add to the core of our middle position and blocking.”

Baufield-Edwards previously announced the addition of 5-3 libero Katie Floyd of Campbellsville, Ky., 5-10 outside hitter Katie Kemp of Plano, Texas, and 5-11 outside hitter and defensive specialist Kayla Clayworth of Myrtle Beach.

Francis Marion loses five seniors off this past season’s team that posted a 21-11 record, won the Conference Carolinas East Division and tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Division II national tournament.