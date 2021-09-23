FMU volleyball, soccer at home this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer teams will all host Conference Carolinas matches this weekend.

The Patriots volleyball team (5-8, 1-0) will entertain the University of Mount Olive on Friday at 6 p.m. and Chowan University on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both matches will take place in the Smith University Center and admission is free. All spectators are required to wear masks.

The FMU women’s soccer team (1-5-0, 1-2-0) will play host to Converse University on Saturday at 5 p.m., followed by the Patriot men’s squad (2-4-1, 2-0-0) also hosting Converse at 7:30 p.m.

Both soccer matches will take place on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Francis Marion women’s team is 1-1 all-time against the Valkyries, while this is first year that the Spartanburg school is sponsoring men’s athletics. Prior to and during the women’s match, FMU will bring light to Leukemia Awareness, and in particular the plight of 13-year-old Lila Guerry, who comes from a family of Florence natives.

