FMU volleyball's Kemp is CC player of the week

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University outside hitter Katie Kemp has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-25.

The Plano, Texas, native helped lead Francis Marion to a pair of wins last week. In three matches, she averaged 3.23 kills and 2.31 digs per set, while registering a .202 hitting percentage. She also recorded five service aces, two blocks, and two assists.

Kemp posted the first two double-doubles of her career against Barton College and Chowan University, the second of those featured career-high totals of 16 kills and 13 digs. She also recorded 16 kills versus the University of Mount Olive.

She currently ranks 12th in the conference in kills per set (2.57), 17th in points per set (2.96), and 22nd in hitting percentage (.174).

Francis Marion (8-7, 3-3) will play host to Southern Wesleyan University on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center. Admission is free.

Kemp is a product of Plano Senior High School.

She is the second Patriot to garner a weekly award from the conference this season as setter Kaylee Gillespie was named the Specialist of the Week back in August.