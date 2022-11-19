 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU women can't catch Broncos in 67-63 loss

  • Updated
  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year forward Trinity Adams recorded 21 points, including five makes from behind the arc, but that would not be enough as Francis Marion University fell 67-63 to Fayetteville State University, Saturday night (Nov. 19) in non-conference women's basketball action.

Francis Marion (1-3) will return home for their first Conference Carolinas matchup against Chowan University, Tuesday (Nov. 22) at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Adams also added five rebounds and five steals, while shooting 7-of-12 from the field. Junior center Lauryn Taylor tallied 16 points, six rebounds, blocked one shot, and grabbed two steals. Sophomore guard Lee registered 11 points, with a trio of three-pointers.

FMU senior forward Jasmine Stanley chipped in with six points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Junior guard Rasheka Simmons led Fayetteville State (2-2) with 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Broncos.

The Broncos opened the first quarter on a 7-2 run, but Francis Marion would respond and take over at 8-7 after a three-pointer from Lee and a bucket plus a free throw make from Taylor with 3:05 left in the first quarter. FSU would grab the lead back after a jumper by Morgan Graham (9-8) and would go into the second quarter up by one at 11-10.

A Taylor three-pointer would put the Patriots back in the lead with 9:08 left in the quarter. Up by one with 8:26 left in the quarter, Adams would bump the Patriot lead to six after a layup and three-point make with 7:14 remaining in the half. The Broncos would draw back after an 11-0 run and never trail for the rest of the game.

After trailing by 15 late in third quarter, FMU would close the deficit to two points (55-53) with 3:42 in the fourth quarter after a Taylor layup and senior guard Scarlett Gilmore’s two free throws. The Patriots would shrink the Bronco’s lead to two once more with 1:48 remaining after an Adams’ three-pointer at 58-56, but the Broncos responded with a three-pointer at the other end.

Francis Marion shot 35.0 percent from the floor and was 11-of-16 at the foul stripe, while Fayetteville State shot 46.3 percent and was 10-of-19 on free throws.

