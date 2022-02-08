FMU women fall in final minutes to Chowan 75-73

Francis Marion would lead by 14 points on two occasions in the second period, the latter time at 42-28, but the Hawks finished the first half with a 14-3 surge to close within 45-42 at intermission.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Patriot freshman Jada Richards in the third period opened a 55-48 margin for FMU. Chowan quickly rallied to deadlock the score at 56-56. Five consecutive points by Oliver ignited a 10-1 run by the Patriots as Francis Marion held a 66-57 lead going into the final quarter.

The two teams traded buckets to open the final 10 minutes, but the Hawks gradually chipped away at the nine-point difference and pulled to within 71-70 with 3:59 left. Neither team scored over the next two minutes until Chowan’s Tyaysia Sharpe drained a three-pointer from the left elbow to give the Hawks their first lead since the opening minutes at 73-71.

After a pair of misses at the FMU offensive end, Demetria Bland doubled the margin to 75-71 with two free throws with 17 seconds remaining. Oliver trimmed the deficit to two on a driving lay-up with nine ticks left. Chowan missed two free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining, but a last-second three-point attempt by the Patriots was off the mark as the final horn sounded.

The Patriots shot 40.8 percent from the floor, while holding Chowan to just 33.8 percent shooting.