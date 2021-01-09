FMU women fall to Georgia Southwestern 73-58

FLORENCE, S.C. − Georgia Southwestern dominated the boards and the paint Saturday at Smith University Center and the result was a 73-58 loss for the Francis Marion University women's basketball team.

FMU is now 0-3 overall and 0-2 in Peach Belt Conference play. Its next game is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Lander, and the Patriots won’t return home until Jan. 20 against USC Aiken.

GSW (3-2, 1-1) out-rebounded Francis Marion 40-28 while also outscoring them in the paint 38-16. The ‘Canes also doubled up the number of points scored off turnovers – 32-15.

Even so, the game was tied 28-28 at halftime before GSW took control in the third quarter behind a 10-0 run. FMU was down 40-37 when a pair of 3-pointers from Jamesha Samuel swung the momentum for good in the ‘Canes’ favor as they took a 50-39 advantage into the final stanza.

It was more of the same in the fourth as GSW went 6 for 8 from downtown in the second half to increase its lead to 20 at one point in the fourth quarter.