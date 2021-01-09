FMU women fall to Georgia Southwestern 73-58

FLORENCE, S.C. − Georgia Southwestern dominated the boards and the paint Saturday at Smith University Center and the result was a 73-58 loss for the Francis Marion University women's basketball team.
FMU is now 0-3 overall and 0-2 in Peach Belt Conference play. Its next game is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Lander, and the Patriots won’t return home until Jan. 20 against USC Aiken.
GSW (3-2, 1-1) out-rebounded Francis Marion 40-28 while also outscoring them in the paint 38-16. The ‘Canes also doubled up the number of points scored off turnovers – 32-15.
Even so, the game was tied 28-28 at halftime before GSW took control in the third quarter behind a 10-0 run. FMU was down 40-37 when a pair of 3-pointers from Jamesha Samuel swung the momentum for good in the ‘Canes’ favor as they took a 50-39 advantage into the final stanza.
It was more of the same in the fourth as GSW went 6 for 8 from downtown in the second half to increase its lead to 20 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Samuel led all scorers with 25 points and was one of three ‘Canes players in double figures. Lex Chatman posted a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds while Jaleah Storr added 13. Storr scored all of her points in the first three quarters before suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury at the end of the third.