FMU women fall to UNC Pembroke 66-49

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Francis Marion University junior guard Scarlett Gilmore and sophomore forward Lauryn Taylor combined for 39 points, but a 13-0 second-quarter spurt allowed UNC Pembroke to secure a 66-49 win Thursday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (4-6, 3-5) will play at King University in Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a game that originally scheduled for Feb. 5 but moved up.

Gilmore led the way with 21 points, including shooting 5-of-10 from behind the three-point arc, while Taylor tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. The Patriots were playing their first game in 19 days following the holiday break and a COVID-forced postponement on Tuesday.

Sophomore center Gabby Smith led UNCP (9-4, 7-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Zaria Clark added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

FMU took a 3-0 advantage on a three-pointer by Gilmore to open the game. UNCP responded with six straight points, and later led 14-8 at the end of the quarter.

Francis Marion trimmed the margin to 14-13 on a lay-in by Taylor early in the second quarter, but UNCP scored the game’s next 13 points to lead 27-13. The deficit was 32-15 at halftime.