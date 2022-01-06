 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FMU women fall to UNC Pembroke 66-49
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU women fall to UNC Pembroke 66-49

FMU WOMEN.jpg

Francis Marion junior guard Scarlett Gilmore (4) had 21 points in the Patriots' 66-49 loss to UNC Pembroke on Thursday. 

 FMU ATHLETICS

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Francis Marion University junior guard Scarlett Gilmore and sophomore forward Lauryn Taylor combined for 39 points, but a 13-0 second-quarter spurt allowed UNC Pembroke to secure a 66-49 win Thursday in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (4-6, 3-5) will play at King University in Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a game that originally scheduled for Feb. 5 but moved up.

Gilmore led the way with 21 points, including shooting 5-of-10 from behind the three-point arc, while Taylor tallied 18 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. The Patriots were playing their first game in 19 days following the holiday break and a COVID-forced postponement on Tuesday.

Sophomore center Gabby Smith led UNCP (9-4, 7-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds, while freshman Zaria Clark added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

FMU took a 3-0 advantage on a three-pointer by Gilmore to open the game. UNCP responded with six straight points, and later led 14-8 at the end of the quarter.

Francis Marion trimmed the margin to 14-13 on a lay-in by Taylor early in the second quarter, but UNCP scored the game’s next 13 points to lead 27-13. The deficit was 32-15 at halftime.

The Patriots pulled within 34-20 on an inside hoop by Woods in the third quarter, but again the Braves answered with a 9-0 run to go on top 43-20.

Francis Marion shot 35.7 percent from the floor, while the Braves hit 41.0 percent of the field goal attempts.

