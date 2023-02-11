FLORENCE, S.C. – “Growth” has been one of the phrases that Jeri Porter has used to describe her Francis Marion University women’s basketball team throughout the season.

Saturday’s matchup against Emmanuel College was likely no better example of it.

FMU watched a 17-point second-half lead dwindle down to three in the closing minutes, but key plays down the stretch lifted the Patriots to a 68-56 victory – their 15th straight.

That ties the fourth-longest mark in program history and also ties the fourth-longest active streak in Division II this season.

Francis Marion (17-5, 15-2 Conference Carolinas) gets set to travel to Barton on Wednesday before closing out the regular season with a homecoming matchup against North Greenville (Feb. 18) and another home tilt against Mount Olive (Feb. 22).

“We’re winning games now that I’m pretty sure three months ago we wouldn’t have won,” Porter said. “As a coach that’s really what you kind of want to hang your hat on, right? …You want to make sure that we’re growing and that we’re learning – we’re learning how to communicate, we’re learning how to handle bad stuff.

“That’s what I think we’re doing right now a little bit better than we’ve done in the past and I’ll really proud of that…”

That includes being able to face some adversity within games and overcome it, Porter added, much like Saturday.

FMU often has a decided edge in the paint and generally on the boards, but that was not the case against the Lions. Emmanuel (11-9, 10-6) outrebounded the Patriots 43-37 for the game only trailed by two in terms of points in the paint for the contest, 28-26.

“It takes a team effort on every rebound, every possession,” junior center Lauryn Taylor said. “We just lock in as a team. …We know adversity is going to hit, so however it does we just stick together.”

Senior Jasmine Stanley and Taylor led the team with nine and eight rebounds, respectively, and both were pivotal in the win – Stanley early and Taylor late.

Stanley had eight of her 15 points in the first half as the Patriots built a 21-9 advantage after the first quarter and led 34-21 at the break.

It was an opening half of big runs by both teams as a 7-0 start to the game by Francis Marion was followed by a 7-0 run from the Lions. FMU then capped the first quarter on a 9-0 run and stretched it to 11 at the start of the second quarter.

Emmanuel bent but didn’t break, however. It started the second half with back-to-back buckets and after falling behind by 17, outscored FMU 17-8 the rest of the way to pull within eight heading into the final stanza.

“We have a lot of experience from that, especially from last year,” Stanley said. “We’ve lost a lot of big games (that way) that we could have won, and we just learned from what we used to go through last year.”

The experience was key when the Lions pulled within 57-54 with 2:20 to go following a 9-2 run. Taylor got the Patriots back on the board with a turnaround layup, then pulled down a big defensive rebound on the other end.

By then Emmanuel was forced to send FMU to the free throw line. Taylor made both of hers and Aniya Oliver added another on an and-1 as the Patriots’ lead grew to 64-56 with 48 seconds remaining.

In all, Francis Marion went 7 for 9 from the charity stripe in the final two minutes to close out the game.

“That’s what it’s all about – in the moment, responding to them making a run,” Porter said. “We struggled in the paint today…I don’t even know why. We just struggled to finish around the rim. You’re going to have those days, but this team...I’ve really gotten confident when they need a stop.

“…Again I just think it speaks to maturity and resiliency and the fact that our kids have gotten to the point that they’re comfortable with what they do.”

Taylor and Oliver each had 16 points to lead the Patriots. Abby Crawford had a team-high 15 points for the Lions followed by Jeanetta Elder and Sydney Wyatt with 14 apiece.