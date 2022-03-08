FMU women hope CC tourney run is springboard for next season

Three of those final games all came down to key stretches of play in the fourth quarter – something FMU had gotten very familiar with this season, Porter said.

Of the Patriots’ 31 games, 14 were decided by 10 points or less with three of those reaching overtime.

“We had gotten kind of comfortable (in games) coming down to the wire,” Porter said. “We competed in three overtime games, and there were probably 8 to 10 that came down to within two, three, four possessions at the end of the game where we had to get a stop or make a play.

“So I think finding ourselves in that position heading into the tournament probably did help us out quite a bit just in terms of being able to keep our composure.”

A Cinderella run wouldn’t be complete without a player or two stepping up, and FMU certainly had that in the form of Scarlett Gilmore.

The junior guard was the team leader or tied for the team lead in points in each of the first four postseason games. She posted a career-high 28 points in the victory over King and tied that mark in the win over Mount Olive.