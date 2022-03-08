FMU women hope CC tourney run is springboard for next season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The catalyst for Francis Marion’s run in the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Tournament?
Coach Jeri Porter firmly believes it was actually the Patriots’ final two games of the regular season – which were both losses.
FMU fell against Belmont Abbey and Mount Olive in a span of three days, but the final results were not indicative of her team’s overall performance, Porter said.
“I thought we actually played really well in both games,” she added. “We just weren’t able to do the things we needed to do late in both of those games to pull out wins. So I really think it started there in terms of how we played in both of those games.
“…I think it really gave us a sense of settling into our style and finding the blueprint for how we wanted to play.”
Finding their identity sparked the Patriots to making an improbable run for the Conference Carolinas tournament title in their first year as a member. Entering as a seventh seed, FMU defeated 10th-seeded North Greenville (76-63) before knocking off sixth-seeded King University (87-84) on its home court.
The best was yet to come though. After dropping back-to-back games the week before, the Patriots upset third-seeded Belmont Abbey (73-69) and second-seeded Mount Olive (96-84) on back-to-back nights before falling to top-seeded Barton (77-58) in the title game.
Three of those final games all came down to key stretches of play in the fourth quarter – something FMU had gotten very familiar with this season, Porter said.
Of the Patriots’ 31 games, 14 were decided by 10 points or less with three of those reaching overtime.
“We had gotten kind of comfortable (in games) coming down to the wire,” Porter said. “We competed in three overtime games, and there were probably 8 to 10 that came down to within two, three, four possessions at the end of the game where we had to get a stop or make a play.
“So I think finding ourselves in that position heading into the tournament probably did help us out quite a bit just in terms of being able to keep our composure.”
A Cinderella run wouldn’t be complete without a player or two stepping up, and FMU certainly had that in the form of Scarlett Gilmore.
The junior guard was the team leader or tied for the team lead in points in each of the first four postseason games. She posted a career-high 28 points in the victory over King and tied that mark in the win over Mount Olive.
Against Belmont Abbey, she had 21 points and scored seven of the team’s final eight points for the come-from-behind victory.
“That was a huge difference-maker for us,” Porter said. “Scarlett was really good with the ball in her hands, but I also thought she did a really good job with her decision making. She did a great job understanding when we needed her to score and her attack was very balanced. She knew when to shoot the three and when to put the ball on the floor and attack downhill.”
Although the final contest was not how Porter’s squad wanted to end the season, the Patriots (18-13) return all but senior for the 2022-23 campaign.
“We left the floor this year realizing that we’ve still got a lot of work to do and a lot of growing and maturing, but it also gives us a good bit of confidence in who we are and what we need to do to win games moving forward,” Porter said.