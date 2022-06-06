FMU women ink Augusta cager

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-foot-11 forward Erin Martin of Augusta, Ga., to a national letter of intent.

Martin, a product of Cross Creek High School, will enroll this fall and play with the Patriots in 2022-23.

As a senior, she averaged 12.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game as the Razorbacks went 25-2 and were unbeaten in conference play. She also finished with 25 blocked shots.

Over a four-year varsity career, she averaged 9.3 ppg in 102 contests.

“Erin is face-up forward that has the ability to play on the perimeter,” Porter said. “She is a 1,000-point scorer that can shoot the three, while also being able to defend on the block. We will look to use her versatility and size to defend in the paint. We are excited to bring in a player with a championship pedigree, as Cross Creek won a state title in 2021.”

Porter previously announced the signing of 5-9 guard Alexis Sexton of Lexington and junior college transfer and 6-1 forward Candela Lascorz of Huesca, Spain.

Francis Marion lost two seniors off last season’s 18-13 squad that reached the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game.