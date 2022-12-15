FMU women ink Palmetto State pair

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 6-foot-1 forward Trinity “Trin” Delaney of Columbia and 5-foot-4 guard MacKenzie “Kenzie” Feagin of Effingham to national letters of intent.

Both will enroll at FMU next fall and compete for the Patriots during the 2023-24 season.

Delaney is a senior at A.C. Flora High School. This season, she is averaging 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.2 blocked shots per game as the Falcons have posted a 6-4 mark.

She missed the 2021-22 season with an injury after earning All-Region honors as both a freshman and a sophomore. She averaged 10 ppg, 7.8 rpg, and 2.9 spg during the 2020-21 campaign.

In the classroom, she is an A/B honor roll student.

Delaney’s father, Thaddeous, is a member of the College of Charleston Athletic Hall of Fame after a standout career with the Cougars that saw him earn All-TAAC first-team honors three times and TAAC Player of the Year recognition in 1996. He played professionally overseas.

“Trin is a great fit for our system,” Porter said. “She is super athletic, has good footwork, and runs the floor well. She can score facing up to the basket, but can also play with her back to the rim.”

Feagin is a senior at Trinity Collegiate School, where she plays for coach Nikki Teasley. The Titans are off to a 3-1 start.

Last year, she tallied 13 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.0 steals per contest as Trinity registered a 25-5 mark and appeared in the SCISA 3A state semifinals.

She is a three-time All-State and All-Region selection, and has been named a North-South All-Star on three occasions. A 1,000-point scorer in her career, she was her region’s Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore, and participated in the 2022 Pee Dee vs. Midlands All-Star Game.

Both Delaney and Feagin played club basketball with SC Future.

“Kenzie has been coming to our camps since the fifth grade and now she gets to be a part of our program," Porter said. "She loves the university and it is great to have her on board. She is one of the best shooters in our region, and one that can stretch a defense. She is a good ball handler as well.”

Francis Marion is currently 3-6 overall and 2-2 in Conference Carolinas play, and will travel to Erskine College on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the squad’s final game before the holiday break.