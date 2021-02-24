 Skip to main content
FMU women lose to Augusta
FMU women lose to Augusta

FLORENCE, SC – A 9-0 run to end the first half allowed Augusta University to take the lead for good and go on to a 70-64 victory over Francis Marion University, Wednesday night (Feb. 24) in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion will host Flagler College on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Prior to tip-off, the Patriots will recognize their six seniors. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore led the Patriots with a career-high 26 points, while adding six rebounds and three assists. Freshman 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor tallied 22 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, her third double-double of her young career.

Kiera Howard and November Morton each scored 14 points to pace four Jaguars (6-7, 5-4) scoring in double figures.

Gilmore and Taylor combined for 14 points in the opening quarter as FMU forged an 18-15 advantage. A step-back three-pointer from Taylor gave the Patriots a 21-18 lead three minutes into the second period. She later converted a three-point play to knot the score at 25-25 with 3:35 left before halftime. However, Augusta scored the half’s final nine points to lead 34-25 at intermission.

The lead would swell to 14 on two occasions in the third quarter, the latter time at 51-37 with 1:36 on the clock. A floater in the lane by freshman Aniyah Oliver with 4:11 left in the contest trimmed the margin to 63-53, but Augusta scored the next seven points to go up 70-53. A late 11-0 spurt by Francis Marion accounted for the final six-point difference.

Francis Marion shot 38.3 percent from the floor and made 14-of-22 free throw attempts, while Augusta connected on 50 percent of its field goal attempts and was 9-of-14 at the charity stripe. The Patriots outrebounded the Jaguars 42-26.

