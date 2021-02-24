FMU women lose to Augusta

FLORENCE, SC – A 9-0 run to end the first half allowed Augusta University to take the lead for good and go on to a 70-64 victory over Francis Marion University, Wednesday night (Feb. 24) in Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion will host Flagler College on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Prior to tip-off, the Patriots will recognize their six seniors. Attendance is limited to 250 and that includes only season ticket holders, FMU students with pre-acquired tickets, and player/staff family members identified on a pre-game pass list. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

Sophomore guard Scarlett Gilmore led the Patriots with a career-high 26 points, while adding six rebounds and three assists. Freshman 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor tallied 22 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, her third double-double of her young career.

Kiera Howard and November Morton each scored 14 points to pace four Jaguars (6-7, 5-4) scoring in double figures.