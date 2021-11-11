FMU women open new conference with young, but experienced squad

FLORENCE, S.C. – There were a number of obstacles thrown at the Francis Marion University women’s basketball team last season.
The first was obviously the COVID-19 pandemic – the effects of which resulted in the Patriots playing only 11 games. Illness and injury also forced FMU to play a much younger squad than coach Jeri Porter had anticipated on a team that featured six seniors.
The outcome was a 1-10 campaign overall and a 1-9 mark in the Patriots’ final year in the Peach Belt Conference. However, the silver lining is that FMU brings a young, but now more experienced team to the court this year as Porter’s squad begins play in Conference Carolinas.
Francis Marion tips off the new season Friday at the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at UNC Pembroke with a 5:30 p.m. game against Wingate followed by a 4 p.m. matchup against Coker on Saturday.
The Patriots were picked to finish sixth in conference play in the preseason poll.
“The blessing and the curse last year is that we were young,” said Porter, who’s in her seventh season at FMU and is six wins shy of 300. “But we have the advantage of having all five starters back off of a team where last year they were freshmen and sophomores and this year they’re sophomores and juniors.
“Even though last year wasn’t a full season, I’ve got some freshmen right now that basically started and played as many minutes as a lot of freshmen do in a full season.”
Lauryn Taylor and Aniya Oliver were two of those first-year players who wound up playing significant minutes. Taylor actually led the team with an average of 32 minutes per game and also topped the leaderboard with 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest while Oliver chimed in with 8.1 points per game.
Program veteran Scarlett Gilmore averaged 11.3 points and fellow junior Jasmine Stanley averaged 9.4 points in her first season after transferring to the Patriots in January.
“Scarlett’s been in our program for two full years now and she looks really good,” Porter said. “She started a little slow last year, but picked up and really rolled into the end of the season. She’s kind of picked up where she left off.
“So we’re excited about her ability to stretch defenses for us and to create a little bit off the bounce.”
Porter’s squad has one lone senior in guard Jasmyne May following the graduations of Kiana Adderton, Camryn Johnson and Abigail Bullock among others. All had strong careers and certainly leave behind a void, but the Patriots will be getting back a familiar face from two seasons ago.
Post player Zaria Woods opted out of the COVID-shortened season, but returns for her red-shirted junior year. She averaged 14 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore and was named All-Conference.
“One of the leaders in the nation in field goal percentage around the rim,” Porter said of Woods. “She’s stepped right back into that role as that player that can score around the rim and really rack up the rebounds for you.
“But the piece that’s she brought back this year that’s been a surprise has been the leadership … Just really, really confident in her ability to lead and she communicates well with everybody on the floor.”
Porter also expects to for several newcomers to have an impact, including 5-foot-9 guard Kiana Lee out of North Augusta High School. Lee was named the 4A Player of the Year last season and should fit in well with what the Patriots hope to do this year.
“We feel like we played a little bit slower last year than we want to, so one of the things we’ve talked about his year is playing fast, but adding a decision-making component to that,” Porter said. “…So when do we want to run and take that quick shot in transition and when do we want to back up and run our offense and get some good looks for our interior (players) and play that inside-out game?”
Francis Marion will open its home slate on Dec. 3 when the Patriots celebrate Pearl Moore Night against King University (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m.