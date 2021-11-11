FMU women open new conference with young, but experienced squad

Post player Zaria Woods opted out of the COVID-shortened season, but returns for her red-shirted junior year. She averaged 14 points and 8.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore and was named All-Conference.

“One of the leaders in the nation in field goal percentage around the rim,” Porter said of Woods. “She’s stepped right back into that role as that player that can score around the rim and really rack up the rebounds for you.

“But the piece that’s she brought back this year that’s been a surprise has been the leadership … Just really, really confident in her ability to lead and she communicates well with everybody on the floor.”

Porter also expects to for several newcomers to have an impact, including 5-foot-9 guard Kiana Lee out of North Augusta High School. Lee was named the 4A Player of the Year last season and should fit in well with what the Patriots hope to do this year.

“We feel like we played a little bit slower last year than we want to, so one of the things we’ve talked about his year is playing fast, but adding a decision-making component to that,” Porter said. “…So when do we want to run and take that quick shot in transition and when do we want to back up and run our offense and get some good looks for our interior (players) and play that inside-out game?”

Francis Marion will open its home slate on Dec. 3 when the Patriots celebrate Pearl Moore Night against King University (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m.

