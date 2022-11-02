FMU women picked 3rd in conference preseason poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team has been picked to finish third according to the 2022-23 Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

This is the Patriots’ second season as members of the 13-member conference.

Francis Marion head coach Jeri Porter welcomes back nine letterwinners, including all five starters, from last season’s 18-13 squad that reached the championship game of the conference tournament.

The Patriots open their season at 7 p.m. onNov. 11 at Wingate University as part of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge. FMU will play local rival Coker University on Saturday at 5 p.m. to conclude the two-day event. Francis Marion’s home opener will follow on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. against Newberry College.

The returning starters consist of junior forward Lauryn Taylor (16.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg), senior guard Scarlett Gilmore (12.4 ppg), junior guard Aniyah Oliver (10.1 ppg, 5.1 apg), senior center Jasmine Stanley (6.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg), and sophomore guard Kiana Lee (9.1 ppg). Taylor was an All-Conference and second-team All-Region selection last year after ranking third in the league in scoring, fourth in rebounding, and fifth in field goal percentage (48.0%).

Redshirt freshman 5-8 forward Trinity Adams and freshman 5-9 guard Alexis Sexton (Lexington High School) are the squad’s two newcomers.

The team’s 2022-23 slate consists of 26 games, including 12 home contests and a 20-game conference slate.

UNC Pembroke is the preseason favorite to win the women’s championship. The Braves tallied 125 points and three first-place votes to edge Barton College with 124 points (and five first-place votes) and Francis Marion with 123 votes (four first-place votes).

The University of Mount Olive was tabbed for fourth with 110 points, followed by Chowan University (105), Emmanuel College (95), Belmont Abbey College and King University (both with 78), North Greenville University (52), Lees-McRae College (46), Southern Wesleyan University (34), Converse University (30), and Erskine College (14).

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championships will get underway on Feb. 26-27 at on-campus sites. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are set for March 3, 4,and 5 at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg.