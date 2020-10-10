 Skip to main content
FMU women place 5th at Royals XC Challenge
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU women place 5th at Royals XC Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Junior Sarah Harris led a trio of Francis Marion University cross country runners that finished back-to-back-to-back as the Patriots placed fifth at Friday’s Royals XC Challenge.

Hampered by injuries, the FMU men recorded only four finishers and did not post a team score.

The two races were run at the Hodges Family Farm in Charlotte.

Harris finished the 5,600-meter course in 26:47 and placed 31st. FMU sophomore Angela Kasitz was next across the finish line in 27:21 and freshman Molly Moss was 33rd with a time of 27:26.

Patriot freshmen Annalena Griffin (29:16) and Ina Marie Sullivan (30:44) placed 35th and 39th respectively.

Francis Marion junior Christian England paced the Patriot men with a 36th-place showing as he completed the 7,400-meter course in 27:03. Freshman Logan Zeis finished 49th in 31:20, while freshmen Gabriel Mosley (39:30) and Coleman Nance (40:59) were 52nd and 53rd respectively.

Anderson University captured the women’s team title with a 24 score, while the Top-5 was rounded out by UNC Pembroke (37), Milligan University (81), Brenau University (115), and Francis Marion (130). Anna Kathryn Stoddard, an unattached runner, was the top female finisher with a time of 20:33.

UNCP’s Joshua Chepkesir won the men’s race in a time of 22:30.

The two FMU squads will run again on Oct. 16 at a meet still to be determined.

