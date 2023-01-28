FMU women roll past Bobcats, push winning streak to 11

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team’s winning streak has been, as coach Jeri Porter put, a “journey of one game.”

“The most important one on the schedule is the one that comes next,” Porter added.

It might be cliché, but the Patriots’ one-game-at-a-time mentality now has them sitting at 11 straight victories after Saturday’s dominant 97-65 win over Lees-McRae at the Smith University Center.

FMU (13-6, 11-2 Conference Carolinas) never trailed in the contest after connecting on its first basket 21 seconds in as the Patriots matched their longest winning streak since 2000 to keep within striking distance of conference leader Belmont Abbey.

“It’s a combination of things,” junior center Lauryn Taylor said of the streak. “It’s a combination of all of us locking in and understanding that we have to all do our part in order to win and everyone being comfortable with their roles.”

Taylor has certainly been comfortable with hers since joining the FMU program. The former Spring Valley High School standout helped her squad dominate the paint Saturday – outscoring Lees-McRae 56-16 in that area throughout the afternoon.

In the process, Taylor nearly reached another career milestone. Two weeks ago against Erskine, she pulled down her 500th career rebound. On Saturday, she notched a career high with 32 points, but fell four points shy of collecting 1,000 for her career.

“I was going to try to get 36 tonight,” Taylor said afterwards, admitting she was disappointed. “Didn’t hit all my free throws; didn’t hit everything. But it’s OK…I’ve got next game.”

Barring something unforeseen happening, she’ll likely reach the milestone against Chowan on Wednesday when the Patriots travel to Murfreesboro, N.C., for a 5 p.m. tip-off. If not then, FMU has two more road contests at Belmont Abbey (Feb. 4) and North Greenville (Feb. 7) before returning home on Feb. 11.

But Saturday was all about the Bobcats and making sure to take the right approach as her squad faces conference foes for the second time, Porter said.

The message seemed to be received loud and clear. FMU lead 9-2 early and had a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter (24-12).

“We have spent the last few days talking about being better in certain areas,” Porter said. “So the goal for us coming out today honestly was not so much to focus on our opponent. Obviously we did our scouting and everything we needed to prep for them, but there were some areas that we felt like we needed to shore up a little bit.”

Two key areas were defense and turnovers. FMU handled the first by holding the Bobcats (1-17, 0-13) to 19 points or less in every quarter. The second was another big key to the Patriots’ win as they scored 31 points off 22 Lees-McRae turnovers while committing just 13 themselves.

“I thought we did a good job defensively today,” Porter said. “We turned them over a little bit more than the first time that we played them. …I thought we turned the ball over less than we did against them the first time offensively, but we also did a little bit better job correcting some of the mistakes that we made on our defensive end at their place.

“That did not include guarding Sandra Mason, but everything else I thought we handled pretty well today.”

Mason, the Bobcats freshman guard, scored nearly half of her team’s points as she finished with 28. She was 10 of 19 from the floor and 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Lees-McRae shot 40% from beyond the arc for the game.

“First half, I thought we probably didn’t guard (Mason) quite as well, didn’t contest as well,” Porter said. “Second half we were aware that she was hot and that she was hitting shots and we tried to get a hand up.

“She was on today…and when a kid gets in that kind of rhythm, you just have to give them credit for that and (be) grateful that we were able to do a pretty good job on everybody else.”

Jala Holloman was the only other Bobcat in double figures after finishing with 10. FMU meanwhile had three post double figures led by Taylor.

But Kiana Lee provided a 1-2 punch with 21 points followed by Jada Richards with 16. Lee also had nine rebounds while Taylor pulled down six.

The Patriots shot 64.3% from the floor (36 for 56) and also had 25 assists as a team.