FMU women roll to 1st conference win on Pearl Moore Night

Francis Marion shot 53.7% for the game and that number was over 60 for the second and third periods.

“Play to our strengths,” Porter said. “The first couple of games, if you look at the box scores, we took a lot of threes (and) did a lot of things where we just haven’t been as successful as we’d like to be. And so we started talking very honestly as we evaluated those games about what our strengths were as a team.

“Things like making post entry passes and running the floor in transition – getting paint touches because we beat teams up the floor.”

The Patriots also avoided what had been a recurring early-season problem of giving up leads in the third period. FMU was up 49-30 at the half, but a couple of quick 3-pointers by King cut the deficit to 13.

But that was as close as the Tornado got the rest of the way as four other Francis Marion players posted double figures to keep the game out of reach. Lauryn Taylor, Scarlett Gilmore and Kiana Lee all scored 13 points, with Lee making her first career start. Jasmine Stanley chimed in with 10 points as well.