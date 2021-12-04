FMU women roll to 1st conference win on Pearl Moore Night

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was likely a much-needed boost of energy for the Francis Marion University women’s basketball team to finally play at the Smith University Center following a five-game road trip to start the season.
Having Pearl Moore in the building probably didn’t hurt either.
Moore, the Florence native and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, was honored by her alma mater between games, but she likely enjoyed the offensive showcase the Patriots put on prior to the ceremony even more.
Powered by a 21-point run to start the second period, FMU (2-4, 1-3) snapped a four-game losing streak and picked up its first ever Conference Carolinas victory in the process with an 89-70 victory over King University (Tenn.) – which entered the night tied for first in the conference.
“We needed to get that one,” FMU coach Jeri Porter said afterwards. “Obviously it’s been a little bit difficult on the road with a young team trying to learn and grow, but I’m extremely proud of this group and the job that they’ve done – even with some of the adversity we’ve faced over the last couple of weeks.”
The difference Friday was the way her squad was able to play against the Tornado (4-2, 3-1) – mainly by getting to its inside game. FMU scored 56 points in the paint, led by Zaria Woods’ 17. Woods was 8 of 11 from the field and had eight points during her squad’s big second-period run – six of which came via layups.
Francis Marion shot 53.7% for the game and that number was over 60 for the second and third periods.
“Play to our strengths,” Porter said. “The first couple of games, if you look at the box scores, we took a lot of threes (and) did a lot of things where we just haven’t been as successful as we’d like to be. And so we started talking very honestly as we evaluated those games about what our strengths were as a team.
“Things like making post entry passes and running the floor in transition – getting paint touches because we beat teams up the floor.”
The Patriots also avoided what had been a recurring early-season problem of giving up leads in the third period. FMU was up 49-30 at the half, but a couple of quick 3-pointers by King cut the deficit to 13.
But that was as close as the Tornado got the rest of the way as four other Francis Marion players posted double figures to keep the game out of reach. Lauryn Taylor, Scarlett Gilmore and Kiana Lee all scored 13 points, with Lee making her first career start. Jasmine Stanley chimed in with 10 points as well.
“Good basketball teams don’t stop playing,” Porter said. “So we knew this King team – they came in undefeated in the league − we knew they weren’t going to go away. So I was pleased with the way our kids responded when they came out and did what they do well. They hit threes; they pushed the ball up the floor. But I thought we did a really good job of keeping our composure and going back to our strengths, not going away (from them).”
FMU also had a huge advantage in rebounding (47-30), led by Aniyah Oliver with eight followed by Stanley (7) and Woods (6).
MEN
King University 98
Francis Marion 82
The Tornado shot 50 percent from 3-point range – including going 8 for 17 in the first half – as they built a halftime lead the Patriots could not claw back from in Friday’s loss.
FMU (3-3, 1-3) fell behind by 16 at one point in the first half before cutting the deficit to eight just before the break. But King (4-2, 2-2) built the lead back to double digits early in the second half and used an 11-2 to pull away for good.
“(Michael Mays) really shot the ball well early,” Patriots coach Gary Edwards said of King's top shooter. “We knew he was a good shooter, but he really knocked some big shots down early...kind of got us discombobulated a little bit and then we just had a hard time stopping them.
“And then we struggled offensively ourselves. I think we turned it over too much. The problem is we’re trying to play the game without any point guards out there (due to injuries).”
Mays finished with 22 points for King, who was led by Darron Howard with 24. The duo also combined to go 10 for 17 from beyond the arc. Blake Altwood also added 19 points.
Francis Marion was led by Jonah Pierce, who recently picked up a CC Freshman of the Month honor. He posted a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior Alex Cox was next with 18 points and Nieja Jordan added 10.