FMU women’s soccer adds Oceanside GK

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the addition of 5-foot-5 goalkeeper Britton Logan of Mt. Pleasant during the recent signing period.

She will enroll at FMU next fall.

Logan attends Oceanside Collegiate Academy, where she plays for coach Mark Meyer.

She helped the Landsharks to a 6-3 mark in the abbreviated 2020 spring season as she posted a pair of shutouts. The Oceanside squad reached the 2019 2A state title match.

Logan has also played with the Charleston Soccer Club, and was a member of the 2019 GPS Charleston Elite 03 Girls (Premier) team.

"Britton is an in-state product, and we are excited to add more talent to our already skilled group of goalkeepers,” said Parker. “Her 'All-in' attitude will be a welcome addition to our program.”

The Francis Marion women’s program will open its delayed 2020 schedule on Feb. 1 at Georgia Southwestern State University.