FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women's soccer team will begin their 2023 season on Sunday evening against Newberry College.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on Hartzler Field in the Griffin Athletic Complex.

Admission to the match is $10 for adults and $5 for students, with FMU students admitted free with their ID.

First-year FMU coach Sam Holmes is no stranger to Newberry, as he coached at fellow South Atlantic Conference member Limestone University for six seasons before taking the FMU position. At his previous school, Holmes posted a 71-27-4 record and guided the Saints to three NCAA Division II National Tournament berths (2017, 2018, 2022).

“Being a part of the SAC for the past six years, I’m familiar with Newberry’s style of play. They are a very physical team, and our team is going to have to be just as physical. They will have to be gritty in on the field, winning every ball in the air and pushing the pace as much as possible. We’ll have to work to win our own jewels, but I believe the girls have the capability to do so.”

Holmes returns 14 letterwinners, including seven starters and the goalkeeper from last season's 4-9-3 squad. The returnees include fifth-year goalkeeper Makayla Willets; seniors Ainara Eizauirrie and Paula Sanabria; juniors Jordan White, La’Landra Jarvis, Kiersten Yom, JG Garon, Haley Sink, and Linsey Downey; and sophomores Emily Casey, Emma Brosnihan, Gianna Pavone, Kylie Reif, and Izzy Ashley.

“I am very excited for my first year at Francis Marion,” said Holmes. “The team and I are still getting used to each other, but they have all been great and I really think our new players are going to have a positive impact on the upcoming season. Our returners did a great job of staying fit and working hard over the summer so I’m excited for how this season will turn out.”

Holmes is predicting standout seasons from graduate student Jen Bartlett, senior Ashley Jordan, junior Kristina Syragakis, and freshman Joy Brockmann.

Bartlett, a graduate transfer from the College of Saint Rose, played in a total of 42 matches over the past two seasons and registered five goals and five assists. She was also named to the Northeast-10 Conference weekly honor roll in 2021 and Earned Academic Honors from the Saint Rose School of Mathematics and Sciences.

“Bartlett has given us a good preseason and we are expecting many things of her on the field. She has the experience to guide younger players on the field and pulls a positive energy on to the team that we will be needing in the early parts of season.”

Prior to coming to FMU, Jordan appeared in 18 matches, scoring one goal, at NCAA Division I University of San Francisco. She was named to the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Dean’s Honor Roll.

“Ashley is a very experienced DI player and keeps a level head about her as she plays,” says Holmes. “She has been competing her entire collegiate career and we are looking forward to how she will be impacting the team throughout the year.”

Syragakis, a transfer from the University of Akron, appeared in 16 matches for the Zips in 2022, where she recorded one goal, one assist, and six shots with four on target.

“Kristina, also stood out to us during preseason. Our expectations are high as she had a strong preseason and the experience she gained at Akron should prove to be useful this season.”

Brockmann, a native of Bernau, Germany, joins the team already setting expectations high with her coaches. In high school, Brockmann won earned the first-place award in regional league and first place awards by Youth Trains for the Olympics (2018, 2019).

“Joy was a standout player among her high school teammates, and she is already making her presence known among the upperclassmen. Hopefully, she can continue this energy throughout the year and become someone her peers can rely on throughout her collegiate career.”

Other transfers new to the program include fifth-year midfielder Hannah Walsh (University of Incarnate Word), junior defender Riley Reynolds (Bloomfield College), and sophomore forward Reagan Gibbs (Horry-Georgetown Technical College). Along with the transfers, Holmes recruited 13 freshmen: 5-9 defender Maleah Perry, 5-6 defender Mia Hanson, 5-5 midfielder Jordan Dobson, 5-7 defender Hailey Crider, 5-6 defender Lillie Ray, 5-5 forward Jessica Perez, 5-4 midfielder Sophie Giarrizzi, 5-5 defender Emma Sineath, 5-0 forward and defender Ella McDaniel (South Florence High School), 5-0 defender Reina Sedman, 5-0 midfielder Hannah Dunnery, and 5-4 defender Celina Pelletant.

Despite having young players, Holmes is hoping to create a team that can withstand all scenarios. With three NCAA DII National Tournament appearances under his belt, he has high goals set for his players this season in the hopes that they can rise to the occasion.

“I want them to overcome any and all adversity,” says Holmes. “I want to see them succeed and being able to overcome anything is the ultimate recipe for success. My plan is to challenge them each and every day, not just in practice, but also in games and in any other situations in life.”

Francis Marion will play a 16-match schedule this fall, including four out of conference games and eight home contests. The Patriots will open conference play against King University (Tenn.) at noon on Sept. 16 on Hartzler Field.

The first and second round of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Nov. 1 and 4. The semifinals and championship will be hosted at the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, NC on Nov. 10 and 12.