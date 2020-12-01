FMU women’s soccer signs Palmetto State forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-foot-3 forward and midfielder Le’Landra Jarvis of Jackson during the recent signing period.

She will enroll at FMU next fall.

Jarvis attends Aquinas High School in Augusta, Ga., where she tallied six goals and one assist in five matches and was named her squad’s most valuable player in the abbreviated 2020 season.

She played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Silver Bluff High School, registering 11 goals in 2019 and eight goals in 2018. She was an All-Region selection in 2019.

She played her travel ball with the South Carolina Bulls Soccer Club.

A three-sport athlete, she has also lettered in basketball and volleyball. In the classroom, she is a member of the National Honor Society. She has participated in the Key Club and was an All-A Honor Roll student for her two years at Silver Bluff.

"We are excited to add Le'Landra to our program,” Parker said. “She excels both on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to how her skill set will help the Patriots in the fall of 2021.”

The Francis Marion women’s program will open its delayed 2020 schedule on Feb. 1 at Georgia Southwestern State University.