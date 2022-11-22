FMU women start conference play with win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Sophomore guard Kianna Lee recorded a double-double with a game-high 19 points and career-high 12 rebounds as Francis Marion University grabbed a 72-60 win over Chowan University, Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Conference Carolinas women's basketball action.

Francis Marion (2-3, 1-0) will return home in one week for a non-conference matchup against Lenoir-Rhyne University on Monday (Nov. 28) at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Junior center Lauryn Taylor posted 13 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Senior forward Jasmine Stanley tallied 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while snatching down six rebounds, and junior point guard Aniyah Oliver added 12 points, while dishing out a game-high six assists and grabbing three steals.

Senior forward Keibra Hopkins led Chowan University (3-2, 0-1) with 15 points for the Hawks. Chowan is among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s WBCA Top 25 poll.

After the opening tip, Taylor drained a jumper and the Patriots would never trail. A three-pointer from Lee would extend the Patriot’s lead to five at 7-2, but the Hawks would fly from behind and even the score at 9-9 after two free throw makes with 4:59 remaining. FMU would ultimately answer back strong and lead by nine (22-13) after three consecutive layups.

FMU entered the second quarter leading by 24-15, but the Hawks would not be pushed away and tied the score again at 27-27 with 5:21 remaining. The Patriots responded with a 13-2 finish to go into halftime up 40-29. Taylor contributed a pair of three-pointers to that decisive run.

Francis Marion would lead by as much as 14 in the third quarter and the margin never got below eight points. Lee scored seven of her 19 points in the third quarter. The Patriots would lead by as many as 16 points at 65-49 in the fourth quarter after a Lee floater in the paint with 4:08 left.

Francis Marion shot 41.4 percent from the floor, including 8-of-20 from behind the three-point arc, and was 16-of-21 at the foul stripe, while Chowan registered a 34.4 percent shooting and was 14-of-17 on free throws.