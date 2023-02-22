FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion sophomore guard Kiana Lee posed an interesting question following Wednesday’s 81-65 victory over Mount Olive.

“Last year, they called (our run in the Conference Carolinas Tournament) a ‘Cinderella run,’” Lee said. “I wonder what they’ll call it this year?”

Based on how the Patriots have played since December...possibly historic.

FMU used a huge fourth quarter to topple the Trojans at the Smith University Center to secure not only its 18th straight victory, but the No. 2 seed for the upcoming conference tournament and the double-bye that goes with it.

It’s the third-longest winning streak in program history and the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball.

FMU won’t return to the floor until March 4 in the semifinals at Wofford College at 2:45 p.m. Belmont Abbey secured the tournament’s top seed and the regular-season title with a come-from-behind victory over UNC Pembroke on Wednesday.

Until then, coach Jeri Porter’s squad (20-6, 18-2) will look to continue to focus on the same things it has since Dec. 3 – the team’s last loss in what has turned out to be the 24th 20-win season in program history.

“When we lost to Belmont Abbey, we were 2-6,” Porter said. “This team ran off 18 straight and we’re 20-6 right now and in the conference tournament as a two seed. I give God all the glory for that and whatever is left I give to these kids.

‘They’re resilient; they’re hard-working; they never stop showing up.”

That resiliency has shown through the last few games, Porter added, as the Patriots have gotten teams’ best shots – including Mount Olive’s.

The Trojans (14-14, 10-10) came out with upset on their minds and for portions of Wednesday’s contest, it looked like they might come away with the huge victory.

Mount Olive held the lead for nearly double the amount of time FMU did (23:04 to 12:27), and held both an 8-point lead in the second quarter and a six-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers were a big issue for FMU in the opening half as the Trojans converted nine Patriot miscues into 15 points. They were also hot from 3-point range – sinking five of eight shots from the beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

“I think it has been difficult for us to lock in on the mindset of being the hunted,” Porter said. “We’ve seen that in probably our last three or four games where teams have come out and played super, super hard because they want to beat us. I think we still don’t see ourselves the way we need to.

“…We were having a hard time just keeping them out of the paint.”

A 15-0 run in the second quarter helped give the Patriots the lead at the break, 44-40, but Mount Olive regained the advantage and was up by four heading into the final stanza.

That’s when Porter changed things up.

“We as a team locked in, and actually switched to a zone (defense) and it rattled Mount Olive,” Lee said. “It gave us the edge and we just pushed the game out.

“We were never supposed to go to zone – supposed to stay in man, but coach Porter made a last-second decision and we locked in on the 2-3.”

It worked to perfection as the Patriots outscored the Trojans 26-6 in the frame to win the game going away. Lee had a big hand in the comeback victory after returning from an injury that sidelined her the past few contests. She came off the bench to lead the team with 22 points.

“The game plan was actually only for me to play like 15 minutes,” Lee said. “I think I ended up playing more than that (27:22). It was just me going out there and I had to get a feel for it.

“Come out there and help my team get the ‘W’.”

Lee, junior Lauryn Taylor and senior Jasmine Stanley provided Francis Marion with a big three throughout the evening. Both Taylor and Stanley finished with double-doubles as Taylor had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Stanley poured in 18 points and grabbed 12 boards.

With that performance, Taylor moved into 24th place all-time in terms of career rebounds at FMU. She was also honored at halftime with her 1,000th career point ball, which she accomplished earlier this season.

Reagan Hune led Mount Olive with a game-high 23 points. She was the only player in double figures, however, as Lalia Anderson and Tiandria Tucker were next with nine apiece.