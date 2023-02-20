FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the third time this season, Francis Marion University senior forward Jasmine Stanley has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, this time for the period of Feb. 13-19.

She previously won the award on Jan. 16 and Dec. 20, and it marks the 10th time a Patriot has garnered the award during the 2022-23 season.

Stanley, a 6-1 native of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., averaged 18.5 points and 15.0 rebounds per game in two wins last week as FMU extended its winning streak to 17 games equaling the third longest streak in program history and extending the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball.

She connected on 64.0 percent of her field goal attempts and was 5-of-7 at the foul line, while also recording four blocked shots, three assists, and three steals.

She posted her sixth and seventh double-doubles of the year by registering 12 points and 12 rebounds in road win at Barton College and tallying a career-high 25 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday’s Homecoming win over North Greenville University.

Stanley ranks fourth in the conference in rebounding at 8.4 per contest, is tied for 14th in blocked shots (0.6 per game), and ranks 25th in scoring (10.0 ppg).

The 19-6 Francis Marion women will conclude their regular season on Wednesday by hosting the University of Mount Olive at 5:30 p.m. for Senior Night. A win would secure the No.2 seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament and a double-bye into the semifinals on March 4 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. The Patriots will share the regular-season crown and be the No.1 seed if they win and UNC Pembroke beats Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday.

FMU is ranked fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll.

Stanley is a graduate of Goose Creek High School and is majoring in healthcare administration.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

FDTC 5

Harford 2

FLORENCE, S.C. -- FDTC took a 2-1 lead in the second. Then, Harford miscues and alert Stinger baserunning led to a 5-1 advantage.

Austin Windham was the winning pitcher.

FDTC 4

SE-Whiteville 2

FLORENCE -- Hunter Bryson went 2 for 2, and winning pitcher Kameron Dunlap struck out three in three innings.

FDTC improved to 11-3.