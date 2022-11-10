FMU women's hoops set to tip-off 50th season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s basketball team will open its 50th season of intercollegiate competition Friday when the Patriots visit Wingate University as part of the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Challenge.

The contest will tip-off at 7 p.m. in Wingate’s Cuddy Arena. Live stats and video will be available at www.fmupatriots.com

FMU will face local-rival Coker University on Saturday at 5 p.m. to conclude the two-day event.

Francis Marion coach Jeri Porter welcomes back nine letterwinners, including all five starters, from last season’s 18-13 squad that reached the championship game of the conference tournament. The Patriots have been picked to finish third according to the 2022-23 Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

“I feel good about the team as we prepare to head to Wingate,” Porter said. “I like the place we are in as a program. We have a great core of returning players who understand what it will take to win in Conference Carolinas. They are working hard, buying in to our plan, and are healthy and ready to go.

“Having the five returning starters from our late-season run last year makes things a little easier. This group has a frame of reference for that type of success. They step into this season with confidence, but also knowing that there is still work to be done to get the finish line and win a championship.

“The key to our success this season will be our ability to defend people. We proved we could score last year (second in the conference), but now we are challenging the players to defend as a unit at the other end of the floor. That means to defend your player individually, but also help out and defend as a team.

“We want to take each game as though it is the most important contest, and to stay in the moment.”

The returning starters consist of junior forward Lauryn Taylor (16.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg), senior guard Scarlett Gilmore (12.4 ppg), junior guard Aniyah Oliver (10.1 ppg, 5.1 apg), senior center Jasmine Stanley (6.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg), and sophomore guard Kiana Lee (9.1 ppg).

Taylor was an All-Conference and second-team All-Region selection last year after ranking third in the league in scoring, fourth in rebounding, and fifth in field goal percentage (48.0%).

Gilmore, a three-year starter, is within reach of 1,000 career points and is coming off a 2022 All-Tournament Team performance that saw her score 104 points in five tournament contests last year.

“Our group of seasoned upperclassman will be looked to for good decision making that is key to winning," Porter said. "If Scarlett can continue what she did at the end of last season – to be a good decision maker on when to score and when to pass – we will be a good basketball team. The expectations for Lauryn are scoring and rebounding. Her scoring and Scarlett’s offense come in different forms, but they have both grown into these leadership roles, and don’t shy away from accepting these responsibilities.

“In much the same way, Aniyah and her decision making is also key, but in how she distributes the ball. She is our engine that speeds up or slows down the game. She communicates well on floor and is also a leader.”

Oliver finished second in the conference last year in assists per game at 5.1.

Lee averaged 13.3 ppg over final 11 games of last season, and compiled season shooting figures of 48.5 FG%/33.9 3FG%/79.7 FT%.

“Our expectations are that Kiana will continue the type of play she exhibited to end last year," Porter said. "She gives us flexibility on the floor, she shares the ball, and we have challenged her to be a better defender and rebounder as a sophomore.

“Jasmine is our energy player. She can rebound and has the ability to score. In fact, we are better off when she is aggressive on the offensive end, and presents a scoring threat that opponents must respect."

Other returnees include junior guard MiLeia Owens (0.4 ppg), sophomore guards Jada Richards (6.7 ppg) and Janiyah Hagood (2.1 ppg), and sophomore forward Myesha Huggins (0.4 ppg).

“Jada had a successful freshman year, and now she knows opponents will identify her as a shooter, so she must continue to work at making shots, "Porter said. "Given what she does at the offensive end, it is sometimes missed that she is a well-rounded defender too.

“MiLeia gives us a good back-up at the point position and Myesha has worked hard and gives us versatility at several positions. Janiyah’s best basketball is still ahead of her. She can score and has worked hard to improve her defense.”

Redshirt freshman 5-8 forward Trinity Adams and freshman 5-9 guard Alexis Sexton (Lexington High School) are the squad’s two newcomers.

When asked about the two additions, Porter said, “They will both add depth at the guard positions. Trinity has stepping into where we had hoped she would be last year, until having to sit out the entire year with an injury. At 5-8, she is possibly our best on-ball defender. Offensively, she can also get out in transition and finish at the rim, as well as hitting mid-range jump shots. Alexis can play both the point and shooting guard spots. She handles the ball well and is a consistent shooter.”

FMU will be looking to even the all-time series against Wingate at 9-9 with a victory. The Patriots defeated the Bulldogs 89-85 to open last season. Wingate went on to finish the year 24-6, won the SAC regular season crown, and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Bulldogs are among the other teams receiving votes in the preseason national Top 25 poll.

Francis Marion’s 2022-23 slate consists of 26 games, including 12 home contests and a 20-game conference slate. Francis Marion’s home opener will be Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. against Newberry College.

The Patriots own an all-time mark of 915-512 (.641 winning percentage) in the previous 49 seasons.