FMU women's soccer adds grad transfer from Utah

FLORENCE, S.C. - Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the addition of graduate transfer Breesa Nawahine of Lehi, Utah, who will enroll this fall and play for the Patriots in 2021.
Nawahine, a 5-foot-6 midfielder, played four seasons at Dixie State University, which joined the NCAA Division I Western Athletic Conference last year. She will take advantage of the NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She earned Latin High Honors Award upon receiving her undergraduate degree.
During her four-year career at Dixie State, Nawahine appeared in 55 matches and registered one goal on 12 shots. She was a significant contributor on the defensive side with over 1,600 minutes clocked.
As a senior, she played in 12 games and made five starts, while helping the Trailblazers post two shutouts. During her junior campaign, she appeared in 21 matches with 13 starts and scored her lone collegiate goal in a 6-1 season-opening win over Cal State San Bernardino. Dixie State posted a 12-4-6 mark in its final year (2019) as a Division II school and advanced to the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.
Twice she garnered Academic All-RMAC Honor Roll recognition, and as a freshman was named to the Academic All-PacWest squad.
Nawahine is a product of Skyridge High School, where she played her senior season and helped lead the Falcons to the Utah 4A state quarterfinals in the program’s first year of competition. She was a first-team All-Region and honorable mention All-State selection. She also attended Lone Peak High School for three years, where she was part of a region title winning team and a Utah 5A runner-up side in 2014.
In the prep classroom, she was named to the high honor roll all four years.
"We are very excited to add Breesa to our roster for the 2021 season,” Parker said. “She will add much stability to our center midfield, and will be a veteran addition to a young squad."
Francis Marion completed its COVID-delayed and abbreviated 2020 season this spring with a 4-6-0 record. The Patriots will lose only three seniors off that squad.
Parker previously announced the signing of 5-11 center back Gracie Adkins of Concord, N.C., 5-4 forward/midfielder Linsey Downey of Little River, 5-5 midfielder JC Garon of Fort Mill, 5-3 forward/midfielder Le’Landra Jarvis of Jackson, 5-5 goalkeeper Britton Logan of Mt. Pleasant, 5-8 forward and midfielder Brenna McCombs of Lake Wylie, 5-5 defender Jadelyn Taylor of Clover, 5-7 defender Jordan White of Summerville, and 5-0 defender Kiersten Yom of Summerville.