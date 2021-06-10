FMU women's soccer adds grad transfer from Utah

Nawahine is a product of Skyridge High School, where she played her senior season and helped lead the Falcons to the Utah 4A state quarterfinals in the program’s first year of competition. She was a first-team All-Region and honorable mention All-State selection. She also attended Lone Peak High School for three years, where she was part of a region title winning team and a Utah 5A runner-up side in 2014.

In the prep classroom, she was named to the high honor roll all four years.

"We are very excited to add Breesa to our roster for the 2021 season,” Parker said. “She will add much stability to our center midfield, and will be a veteran addition to a young squad."

Francis Marion completed its COVID-delayed and abbreviated 2020 season this spring with a 4-6-0 record. The Patriots will lose only three seniors off that squad.

Parker previously announced the signing of 5-11 center back Gracie Adkins of Concord, N.C., 5-4 forward/midfielder Linsey Downey of Little River, 5-5 midfielder JC Garon of Fort Mill, 5-3 forward/midfielder Le’Landra Jarvis of Jackson, 5-5 goalkeeper Britton Logan of Mt. Pleasant, 5-8 forward and midfielder Brenna McCombs of Lake Wylie, 5-5 defender Jadelyn Taylor of Clover, 5-7 defender Jordan White of Summerville, and 5-0 defender Kiersten Yom of Summerville.