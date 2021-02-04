FMU women's soccer falls to Nighthawks in Parker’s debut

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior midfielder Kiley Barr scored a match-tying 17th minute goal, but the University of North Georgia scored the next five goals to claim a 6-1 Peach Belt Conference win on Thursday in women’s soccer action.

The loss spoiled the debut of first-year FMU coach Chelsea Parker. Francis Marion will play at Clayton State University on Monday at 5 p.m. The next home match for the Patriots will be Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. against local-rival UNC Pembroke.

UNG sophomore Katey Derkay tallied the first of her three goals at the 8:36 mark following a give-and-go sequence with Maysoon El-Shami in the penalty area.

Francis Marion evened the match at 16:21 when Barr volleyed home a service from freshman midfielder Ambrea Hills. The pass came in from the right side and was touched toward the goal line by Barr in front of a Nighthawk defender.

The match remained deadlocked for the next 11 minutes before UNG’s Taylor Malasek scored on an 8-yard attempt after a long run that began near midfield.

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Willets registered five saves in her first contest as a Patriot. Her total included a leaping save of a Nighthawk blast in the 70th minute that she pushed over the crossbar.