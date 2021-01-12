FMU women's soccer inks Concord defender

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker announced the signing of 5-foot-11 center back Gracie Adkins of Concord, N.C., during the recent signing period.

She will enroll at FMU this fall.

Adkins attends Concord High School and was an All-Conference selection following the most recent full season of play (2019) and was also named her squad’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite a COVID-shortened junior campaign, she still has career totals of two goals and seven assists from her spot on the back line. She is also a six-year starter with her CSA club team.

"I am excited to have Gracie join our program, and look forward to the skill set she will add to our backline,” said Parker. “Her size will provide for the opportunity to anchor our defense, and she plays the ball out of the back very well.”

The current Francis Marion squad will open its delayed 2020 schedule on Feb. 1 at Georgia Southwestern State University.