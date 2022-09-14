 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
Local Colleges

FMU women's soccer loses to Mars Hill

  • 0
FMU LOGO.jpg

MARS HILL, N.C. -- The Francis Marion women's soccer team lost 2-1 Wednesday to Mars Hill.

The Patriots (1-3-2) conclude their three-game road trip on Sunday against Lees-McRae College at 2 p.m. FMU will return home to face the University of Mount Olive on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Mars Hill outshot the Patriots 13-7, with four Patriot tries being on target. The Lions (3-2-0) registered five shots on goal.

Forward Kylie Reif put away the Patriots’ lone goal in the 50th minute, her first collegiate score. It came from a Le’Landra Jarvis pass. Jarvis now leads the Patriots with two assists.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert