FMU women's soccer loses to Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. -- The Francis Marion women's soccer team lost 2-1 Wednesday to Mars Hill.

The Patriots (1-3-2) conclude their three-game road trip on Sunday against Lees-McRae College at 2 p.m. FMU will return home to face the University of Mount Olive on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Mars Hill outshot the Patriots 13-7, with four Patriot tries being on target. The Lions (3-2-0) registered five shots on goal.

Forward Kylie Reif put away the Patriots’ lone goal in the 50th minute, her first collegiate score. It came from a Le’Landra Jarvis pass. Jarvis now leads the Patriots with two assists.