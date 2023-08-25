FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University has been picked to finish eighth in the 2023 Conference Carolinas Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Two-time defending conference tournament champion UNC Pembroke is the pre-season favorite as the Braves collected nine first-place votes and 161 total points to edge out North Greenville University (158 points and four first-place votes). The University of Mount Olive is listed third with the remaining first-place vote and 150 points, followed by Lees-McRae College (125), Belmont Abbey College (123), Barton College (90), Chowan University (88), FMU (85), Young Harris College (79), Emmanuel University (73), Southern Wesleyan University (47), King University (41), Converse University (39), and Erskine College (15).

Francis Marion returns 14 lettermen, including seven starters, from last year’s 4-9-3.

First-year head coach Sam Holmes has added 19 newcomers that consist of six transfers and 13 freshmen.

Leading the returnees is three-year starting goalkeeper Makayla Willets who recorded a 1.21 goals against average last season and is third in career saves at FMU with 237. She has been named the team Most Valuable Player each of the past three seasons.

Junior forward Le’Landra Jarvis is the leading returning scorer as she tallied two goals and two assists in 2022.

FMU opens its 2023 campaign at home on Sunday, Sept. 3, with a 5 p.m. match against Newberry College. Conference play begins on Sept. 16 when the Patriots entertain King for a noon match. The Patriots’ 16-match schedule includes eight home contests on Hartzler Field.

The first two rounds of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Nov. 1 and 4, while the semifinals and championship contests on Nov. 10 and 12 respectively, will be played at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.