FMU women's soccer picked to finish 6th in preseason poll

FLORENCE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas has released its 2021 preseason women’s soccer poll and Francis Marion University is tabbed to finish sixth in its inaugural season as a member.
Second-year coach Chelsea Parker returns 10 letterwinners, including seven starters, from last season’s abbreviated campaign in the spring. That squad finished 4-6-0 with two of the losses coming in overtime.
Parker has brought in a recruiting class of 12 newcomers that includes 10 freshmen, a junior college transfer, and one graduate transfer from an NCAA Division I school.
Leading the returnees is fifth-year player Dayle McEwen who has accounted for 20 goals and seven assists over the past four years. Junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets, who started all 10 matches in goal last year, also returns.
The Patriots will open their regular season on Sept. 2 with a 4 p.m. road match at Catawba College. FMU’s home opener will be on Sept. 5 against Limestone College at 5 p.m.
Francis Marion will play a 17-match schedule this fall, including seven matches on Hartzler Field. Admission for home matches will be $8 for adults and $5 for students.
MEN'S GOLF
Burghardt All-
America Scholar
For the second year in a row, Francis Marion University golfer John Burghardt has been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, this time for the 2020-21 school year.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior academically, have participated in 40-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
A native of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Burghardt graduated in May with a perfect 4.00 grade point average and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management. He earned his degree summa cum laude, was a recipient of the Blackwell Award, and was part of the university’s Honors Program.
This past golf season, he registered a 74.24 stroke average while playing six of eight events. The Patriots enjoyed their best winning percentage in nine seasons by posting three Top-5 team finishes, and the team’s 290.70 stroke average was its lowest in more than 30 seasons.
A four-year letterman, Burghardt owns a career stroke average of 75.68 for 69 rounds.
He is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, was selected as the Team MVP for 2019-20, was named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll in 2018 and 2019, and has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all eight of his semesters. He was presented the FMU Swamp Fox Academic Award for 2020-21.