FMU women's soccer picked to finish 6th in preseason poll

America Scholar

For the second year in a row, Francis Marion University golfer John Burghardt has been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, this time for the 2020-21 school year.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior, or senior academically, have participated in 40-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Burghardt graduated in May with a perfect 4.00 grade point average and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management. He earned his degree summa cum laude, was a recipient of the Blackwell Award, and was part of the university’s Honors Program.

This past golf season, he registered a 74.24 stroke average while playing six of eight events. The Patriots enjoyed their best winning percentage in nine seasons by posting three Top-5 team finishes, and the team’s 290.70 stroke average was its lowest in more than 30 seasons.

A four-year letterman, Burghardt owns a career stroke average of 75.68 for 69 rounds.