FMU women's soccer shut out by Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The University of Montevallo scored four goals in the first half to claim a 4-0 win over Francis Marion University on Wednesday in non-conference women's soccer action.

Francis Marion (2-6-0, 2-2-0) will visit Emmanuel College on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Montevallo held a 24-2 edge in shots, with 10 on target and one on target shot for FMU. Freshmen midfielder Le’Landra Jarvis and freshmen defender Jordan White registered the two shots for the Patriots.

White put a shot on target in the 45th minute forcing Bodi to make a save. Shortly after halftime, Jarvis took a shot from 19 yards out on left side, which narrowly missed the left side of the net.

Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets recorded five saves, while Falcons keeper Cassandra Bodi had the one save.

Marica Miljanovic tallied two scores and an assist for Montevallo. The Falcons led in corner kicks 5-1.