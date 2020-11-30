FMU women's soccer signs Stratford defender

Yom attends Stratford High School, where she earned her team’s Rookie of the Year award in 2018, and has been an honor roll student each of the past three years.

"We are excited to add this feisty defender to our back line for the fall 2021 season," Parker said. “We are looking forward to the athleticism and pace she will give us in the back. Kiersten will bring a lot to the table for the FMU women's soccer program and we are so excited for the opportunity to see her reach her potential here."