FMU women's soccer signs Stratford defender
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU women's soccer signs Stratford defender

FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s soccer coach Chelsea Parker has announced the signing of 5-foot-0 defender Kiersten Yom of Summerville during the recent signing period.

She will enroll at FMU next fall.

Yom attends Stratford High School, where she earned her team’s Rookie of the Year award in 2018, and has been an honor roll student each of the past three years.

She played her travel ball with SC Surf NA 02/03 Girls.

"We are excited to add this feisty defender to our back line for the fall 2021 season," Parker said. “We are looking forward to the athleticism and pace she will give us in the back. Kiersten will bring a lot to the table for the FMU women's soccer program and we are so excited for the opportunity to see her reach her potential here."

The Francis Marion women’s program will open its delayed 2020 schedule on Feb. 1 at Georgia Southwestern State University.

Tags

Topics

