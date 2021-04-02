 Skip to main content
FMU women's tennis falls to Erskine 5-2
LOCAL COLLEGES

FLORENCE, S.C. – Despite a pair of wins from freshman sensation Viktoria Leth, Francis Marion University lost a 5-2 decision to Erskine College on Friday in non-conference women’s tennis action

Francis Marion (4-9) will play host to Flagler College on April 11 at 1 p.m. for the final home match of the 2021 campaign.

Sophomore Hermon Mikael and Leth registered a 6-2 win at No.1 doubles, but Erskine (8-3) earned the doubles point with victories at positions No.2 and No. 3.

Leth and sophomore Gabriel Karatantcheva were responsible for the Patriot points with singles wins. Leth, who leads the Peach Belt Conference in singles victories, improved to 11-1 on the season with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the No. 2 spot, while Karatantcheva was victorious 7-6 (11-9) 6-3 at No. 4.

