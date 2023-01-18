FMU women's tennis picked to finish 5th in conference

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s tennis team has been picked to finish fifth according to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Coaches’ Preseason poll.

The University of Mount Olive, which was a perfect 11-0 in Conference Carolinas play last season en route to regular season and tournament championships, received 97 points and eight-of-11 first-place votes to earn preseason favorite accolades. Emmanuel College and Erskine College tied for second place with 80 points, with the Flying Fleet collecting two first-place votes and the Lions one first-place nod.

Belmont Abbey College was picked fourth with 71 points, while FMU came in at No. 5 with 68 points, followed by Barton College (59), Lees-McRae College (51), Converse University (41), North Greenville University (26), Chowan University (20), and King University (12).

Led by second-year head coach Jay Evans, Francis Marion returns five letterwinners from last season’s 14-6 squad that placed second during the Conference Carolinas regular season, advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament, and finished the year ranked 72nd in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) College Tennis national poll.

Leading the Patriot returnees are senior Gabriel Karatantcheva (11-5 singles record in 2022, 13-5 doubles record in 2022), sophomore Sophia Hansen (14-5, 3-7), and junior Julie Martincova (11-7, 9-10). Karatantcheva, a third-team All-Conference selection last year, owns a career singles record of 24-10 and is 21-14 in doubles play.

Francis Marion will open its season against Bluefield State University on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m., as part of the City of Florence Invitational that will be held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center. The Patriots will then play twice on Feb. 4 to complete the two-day event.

The team’s 21-match schedule includes nine home matches on the Kassab Courts.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament is set for April 21-23, also at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center.