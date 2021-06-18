FMU women's tennis trio named to PBC Team of Academic Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Eva Zannier and sophomores Gabriel Karatantcheva and Hermon Mikael have been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Team of Academic Distinction presented by Barnes & Noble College.

To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at her current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.

Zannier, a native of Glemboux, Belgium, graduated last month with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication (cum laude), while compiling a 3.795 grade point average. She still has eligibility remaining at FMU.