FMU women's tennis trio named to PBC Team of Academic Distinction

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University junior Eva Zannier and sophomores Gabriel Karatantcheva and Hermon Mikael have been named to the 2021 Peach Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Team of Academic Distinction presented by Barnes & Noble College.
To be eligible for the team, a student-athlete must participate in at least half of her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), and have completed at least one full academic year at her current institution and have reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
Zannier, a native of Glemboux, Belgium, graduated last month with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication (cum laude), while compiling a 3.795 grade point average. She still has eligibility remaining at FMU.
In her three seasons as a Patriot, she has registered 18 singles wins and 12 doubles victories. This is her second year being named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction. She is a two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete, garnered a 2020 Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award, and is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. She served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) this past year, was named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll in 2019, and been recognized on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of her semesters.
Karatantcheva hails from Sofia, Bulgaria, and owns a 3.464 GPA as a business economics major.
She has recorded a combined 21 wins on the court over the past two seasons, including being named her squad’s MVP in 2020. She was also named an ITA Scholar-Athlete in 2020. She served on the SAAC for the 2020-21 school year and has been selected to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters.
Mikael is from Karlskrona, Sweden, and has a 3.562 GPA as a management major.
On the court, she has a two-year singles mark of 17-8 and a doubles record of 15-7. She played both No.1 singles and doubles for FMU this past spring. She earned ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition in 2020, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma honor society, and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all four of her semesters.
Zannier is a product of College St. Guibert/Gembloux, while Karatantcheva attended both Sveti Naum Ohridski in Sofia and Manatee High School in Bradenton, Fla., and Mikael graduated from Malmö idrottsgymnasium.