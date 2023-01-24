FMU women's winning streak now at 10

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior forward Jasmine Stanley netted a career-high in points with 21 giving Francis Marion University an 82-58 victory over Barton College, Tuesday night in Conference Carolinas women’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (12-6, 10-2) has now won 10 straight contests equaling the seventh longest streak in program history, and currently remains tied for second in conference standings. FMU stays home at the Walter D. Smith University Center with another conference matchup against Lees-McRae College on Saturday (Jan. 28) at 2 p.m.

Stanley shot 8-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe, while hauling down a game-high 10 rebounds.

FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor led the Patriots with a 23-point performance, shooting 9-of-14 from the floor, with six rebounds and tying her career-high with six assists. Sophomore guard Kiana Lee recorded 16 points, while freshman forward Trinity Adams posted nine points and four steals. Junior guard Aniyah Oliver scored seven points, while dishing out a game-high eight assists.

Junior guard Lauren Walker posted 15 points and junior guard Payton Sutton scored 11 points for Barton (4-14, 4-7). The Bulldogs are the defending regular-season and tournament champion of Conference Carolinas.

The Bulldogs ran out of the doghouse quickly, opening up a five-point lead, which would also be their largest lead of the game, at 5-0 in the first quarter. The Patriots captured their first lead shortly after when a Lee’s second-chance floater put FMU ahead 7-6 with 6:17 remaining in the first quarter. With 4:57 left, Barton’s Cierra Revelle knocked in a fast-break three-pointer to bump the Bulldogs back in the lead at 9-8.

FMU sophomore guard Jada Richards grabbed the lead back at 11-9 with a three-pointer of her own. Two free throws from Sutton knotted the score at 11-11 with 4:17 remaining in the first quarter before Adams scored a layup for FMU to take the lead back at 13-11. FMU held the lead for the remainder of the quarter, heading into the second quarter up 17-15. The Patriots would also hold the lead for the remainder of the contest.

The Patriots kicked on the gas immediately opening the second quarter with a 13-1 run to widen the gap to 30-16 with 4:34 remaining in the half. The Bulldogs managed to bring the FMU lead out of double digits five times, but the Patriots would walk into the locker room with a nine-point advantage at 38-29. Stanley scored nine of her 21 points in the second quarter.

Barton managed to cut into the Patriot lead right out of the gate, making it an eight-point differential at 40-32 at the 8:45 mark of the third quarter. That rally sparked the Patriots’ best scoring run of the game as they began a 10-0 run to lead by 18 at 50-32.

Francis Marion worked its way to a 24-point lead after a Stanley layup at 65-41 with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter. Lee scored 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter to help give FMU a 67-45 lead heading into the final period. The Patriots scored 29 points in the third period on 11-of-16 shooting.

FMU led by 21 points going into a media timeout in the fourth quarter, but would come out firing and grabbed its largest lead of the night at 25 points on two occasions.

Francis Marion shot 50.9 percent from the floor, including 5-of-14 from behind the three-point arc, and was 19-of-27 at the charity stripe. Barton shot 34.4 percent from the floor, while being held to 4-of-20 from three-point range, and was 12-of-18 at the charity stripe.

Led by Taylor and Stanley, the Patriots held a commanding 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.