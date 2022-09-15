 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University women’s volleyball team will host a pair of Conference Carolinas matches this weekend, while the Patriot soccer teams will be in action on the road.

The Patriot volleyball team (5-5, 0-1) will host Erskine College on Friday at 7 p.m. and Emmanuel College on Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission to both matches is free.

The Patriot men’s and women’s soccer teams will travel to Banner Elk, N.C., to face Lees-McRae College on Sunday afternoon. The women’s match will kick-off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s match at 4:30 p.m. These matches were originally scheduled for Saturday, but have been moved to Sunday.

The Francis Marion men are 2-3-2 overall and 1-0-0 in conference play, while the women are 1-3-2 overall and 0-1-1 in conference action.

