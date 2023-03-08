FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University sophomore Martin Barbera has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the period of Feb. 27-March 5.

Barbera, a 6-foot-0 native of Morelia, Mexico, went 2-0 in singles and 1-1 in doubles last week.

In singles play, he beat Alexandre Crepy of 12th-ranked Lander University 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 3 position and then defeated Emanuel Mallya of West Virginia Wesleyan College at No. 2 singles by a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) decision.

In doubles action, he teamed with Luis Lopez Sarasa and lost at the No. 2 spot to Lander's Hugo Regner and Matthew De Groot (ranked 20th nationally in doubles) by a 6-3 score and then defeated WVWC’s Kihiro Karasawa and Emanuel Mallya 6-2.

For the season, Barbera is a team-best 8-1 in singles competition and 3-5 in doubles play.

Francis Marion will entertain Lincoln Memorial University on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Kassab Courts.