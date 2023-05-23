FRISCO, Texas – Francis Marion University redshirt freshman Braeden Barnett has been named to the Southland Conference’s annual All-Academic Golf Team that was announced Tuesday.

Barnett, a native of Galivants Ferry, was named to the second team. He owns a 3.81 cumulative grade point average as a physics major.

On the course, he registered a 76.21 stroke average for five events (14 rounds) during the 2022-23 season. He recorded a low round of 70 and tallied a season-best 10th-place showing at the Classic One Day Tournament hosted by the University of Georgia last month.

He has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll following all four of his semesters.

Barnett is a graduate of Aynor High School.

The All-Academic Teams are voted on by a head coach, sports information director, and an academic/compliance staff member from each Southland Conference institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify for All-Academic selection.